Maria Bartiromo offered not a shred of evidence to back up her suggestion.

On her Fox Business show this morning, Maria Bartiromo came up with a right-wing conspiracy theory about the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore late last night, after it was hit by a ship.

Even as she purported to quote the White House statement that “there's no indication of nefarious intent,” Bartiromo seemed to make a Freudian slip. She said, “There's no indication of the nefarious intent in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.”

She was speaking with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). She continued by noting that the ship is “a Singaporean-flagged container” ship, then added, “but of course, you've been talking a lot about the potential for wrongdoing or potential for foul play given the wide open border.”

You can always count on Bartiromo to say something likely to endear her with Donald Trump. But in this case, she was part of a broader right-wing messaging operation. Media Matters has a good rundown of the extremists' conspiracy theories whose company Bartiromo joined. This, despite the fact that “Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stated that the incident was likely an accident and that there was no evidence to suggest that the collision was a terrorist attack,” Media Matters said.

You can watch Bartiromo audition yet again to be Donald Trump's 4th wife (as Jimmy Kimmel described her behavior) below, from Fox Business Network's March 26, 2024 Mornings with Maria.