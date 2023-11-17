It’ll never happen but short of Trump choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as VP, I can’t think of a more losing pick than Tucker Carlson.

Media Matters has the deets:

Last week, former President Donald Trump said that “I guess I would” consider former Fox host Tucker Carlson for a vice presidential nomination, setting off a wave of enthusiasm among Trump’s extremely online right-wing media fan base. Carlson, who privately said that he hates Trump “passionately,” has apparently not commented on the trial balloon.

In addition to vocal support for a Vice President Carlson from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA,) Salem radio host and close Trump ally Charlie Kirk has been a fervent proponent of the idea. Calling Carlson “tough,” “principled,” and “electric,” Kirk fantasized about the X vlogger as an “irresistible” pull for young voters and suburban women. Many voices in right-wing media also love the idea -- though some, notably including Donald Trump Jr., just don’t think Carlson would be interested.

“Who is the second most trusted, the second most popular, the second smartest and principled person in the conservative movement?” Kirk asked last week. “If he was still alive, it would have been Rush Limbaugh. I think we all agree with that. It is without a doubt Tucker Carlson.”

Media Matters notes other right wingers have endorsed the idea, too. They include Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Daily Wire host Michael Knowles and even Donald Trump Jr. who called Carlson his “first, second, third, fourth, and fifth choice for VP if I could decide right now.” But Trump Jr. acknowledged Carlson would probably not accept.

Once you finish laughing, I’ll list all the reasons I can think of that this will never happen.

First of all, no matter what he says, Trump will never pick Carlson. He’d suck too much attention away from the malignant narcissist. To put it mildly, Carlson was not considered a team player at Fox News. Brian Stelter recently reported that Carlson acted like he was bigger than Fox. He ran his show like a rogue unit and "He offended key executives and seemed to take delight in doing so, to the point that managers believed he broke rules and norms just to show he could," Stelter said.

In other words, there's no way Carlson will ever be the docile yes-man who serves only to boost Trump's ego and magnify his so-called glory.

Second, Carlson is already on record as saying privately he “passionately” hates Trump. Even though he has publicly pretended otherwise, I doubt Carlson could or would want to keep up the pretense during a campaign and, God forbid, a four-year presidential term.

Third, and possibly most important, Carlson is extremely lazy and can't be bothered with facts. Do you think he’ll want to be bothered with policy, even if it’s the kind of bigoted, authoritarian and fascist policy he loves? I don’t think so.

But dream on, righties. And don’t let me spoil your party.