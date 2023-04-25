We still don’t know exactly what caused Fox News to fire its top star but it doesn’t seem that Tucker Carlson’s colleagues are sad to see him go.

From CNN:

Inside Fox News, some of Carlson’s internal critics rejoiced upon learning the news, people inside the network told CNN. There’s “a lot of relief generally, surprise they had the nerve to do it, and hope for a culture change,” one employee explained.

There’s been a lot of talk about what Carlson will do next and where he’ll do it. I’ve heard suggestions he’ll run for president or the Senate (I think he’s too lazy to do either), start a podcast, an online platform, join another network, etc. But I would be shocked if he weren’t subject to some stringent non-compete clause. However, Carlson has reportedly retained “the famously aggressive entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman,” as per Brian Stelter. So perhaps Carlson will find a way around it. Or maybe he'll sue and start another legal headache for the network.

I’m sure much more will be revealed in the days to come.

You can read more about Carlson getting fired here.

(Carlson caricature by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and Creative Commons license)