Remember Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe boasting about her refusal to get vaccinated as “a giant middle finger to Joe Biden's tyranny?”

Boothe gave her “giant middle finger” to Biden during an October appearance on Fox's “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” show, not long after her own colleague, Neil Cavuto, had fallen ill with coronavirus and made a plea for everyone to get vaccinated. Without even a get well wish for Cavuto, Boothe said about her anti-vaxxism: “I'm doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden's tyranny because now it's a fight for freedom.” She chuckled when host Dan Bongino replied, “I want to recommend the double-barreled middle finger, it's twice as effective.”

Well, now Boothe has reaped what she sowed. Earlier this week, she revealed she has COVID, though without the nerve to actually admit it:

Add me to the natural immunity club. The initiation sucked, but the worst is behind me. 🙌 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 27, 2021

Later, Boothe tried to justify her decision, even as she made it clear she’s pretty sick:

What is the point of mandating a vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of COVID? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 27, 2021

I understand why people don’t want to get COVID. It sucks, but it’s just so contagious it’s kind of inevitable. How much of society do you want to destroy for something you are likely going to get no matter what precautions you take? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 28, 2021

Boothe also lost her chance to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative cohost of The View as a result of her refusal to get vaccinated.

(Boothe image via screen grab)