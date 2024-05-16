So maybe that’s why Scott got a plum spot on Trump’s favorite morning show on a day he wasn’t in court.

Yesterday, I wrote about Sen. Tim Scott auditioning to be Donald Trump’s vice president on Fox & Friends. In addition to attacking our criminal justice system (he called Trump’s criminal trial “a joke” and “a farce”) and dressing like Trump, Scott declared, “I'll do whatever it takes to make sure that President Trump is the next president.”

In case anybody missed that Scott was intentionally signaling his willingness to steal the election for his favorite p***y grabber, please note that the statement was in response to host Brian Kilmeade’s question, “How would you be different from Mike Pence?”

I was still troubled by Scott all but begging for the opportunity to nuke our democracy when I read today that Scott is “is one of two candidates at the top of [Kellyanne] Conway’s list to be Trump’s running mate,” in an article by Reese Gorman, in The Daily Beast. The other candidate reportedly topping Conway’s list is Sen. Marco Rubio. I’ll look for him to be on Fox & Friends tomorrow, another day court will not be in session.

Conway is a good ally for Scott, Gorman notes, because she “still has the former president's ear and wields influence with him.” She has “privately encouraged Trump to partner with Scott, believing the two-term senator is the best of the options in front of the former president, according to multiple Trumpworld sources familiar with the situation,” the article states.

Apparently, at least one person close to Trump strongly disagrees. This interesting nugget is included in the article:

One source close to Trump told The Daily Beast that while Conway’s lobbying efforts on Scott’s behalf are authentic—as is her sway with Trump—Scott would be a flawed choice, and Conway’s influence may ultimately “convince him to make a mistake.”

“Here’s the thing about Kellyanne: people dismiss her for a variety of reasons; she’s not particularly smart and doesn’t really come up with a lot of good ideas, she’s always chasing money and that’s what guides her decision making,” the source said. “But she does have Trump figured out like no one else. If anyone can convince him to make a mistake—and later assign blame to someone else—it’s Kellyanne.”

Given Trump’s sway at Fox, one has to suspect that Conway has more sway over election coverage than the average contributor, maybe even than a producer. I’ll be paying closer attention to her Fox News appearances in the future.