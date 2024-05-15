Fox host Brian Kilmeade had no problem with a U.S. Senator caring more about installing Donald Trump in the White House than the Constitution he swore to uphold.

Sen. Tim Scott made a stop in his VP campaign on Fox & Friends this morning. There was no mention of his pending wedding. Apparently, he was too busy running for Trump vice president. He even dressed like Trump, in a blue suit and red tie.

There was the predictable attack on our system of justice. Like his MAGA pals, Scott didn’t need to wait for any jury’s verdict or even for Donald Trump’s criminal trial to be over before telling Fox viewers, “Listen, ladies and gentlemen of America, this trial is a joke. This thing is a farce.”

Host Brian Kilmeade was just fine with that.

And despite the fact that Trump can’t seem to stay awake during his criminal trial and recently praised the “late, great Hannibal Lecter,” a fictional cannibal, Scott declared, “Well, there's no doubt President Trump has more energy than a 40 year old. Here's a man who is absolutely on top of his game.”

There was no pushback from Kilmeade on that, either.

Scott got plenty of uninterrupted time to hawk Trump’s supposed economic prowess - that left out how his proposed tax cuts for the wealthy would harm low- and middle-class Americans.

Then, about halfway through the interview, Kilmeade teed up an opportunity for Scott to suggest that former Vice President Mike Pence should have overturned the results of the 2020 election. Rather than ask Scott what he would bring to the vice presidency, Kilmeade asked, “How would you be different from Mike Pence?”

And boom! Scott let everyone know he’d be absolutely delighted to overturn an election on behalf of his (presumably) favorite p***y grabber: “I'll do whatever it takes to make sure that President Trump is the next president,” he said. He blithely continued with more slobbering over a future Trump presidency.

You can probably guess that Kilmeade asked no follow-up questions about that anti-democratic declaration.

Fox News was not only fine with it but highlighted that line in its description of the online video of Scott’s appearance. However, some editor misleadingly described what Scott said as, “'I'll do whatever it takes' to get Trump re-elected.”

Yesterday, Media Matters’ Matt Gertz warned us that "the bullet is in the chamber" in a column titled, “Fox News and the MAGA media are lining up their shot at American democracy.”

[After the 2020 election] Fox had become a loaded gun aimed at American democracy. Three years later, the bullet is in the chamber.

The disinformation ecosystem which revolves around Fox is telegraphing a plan to reject the results of the 2024 election if Trump loses. The former president’s propagandists will once again use baseless allegations of widespread fraud as a pretext to seek to overturn the vote — and GOP leaders are publicly signaling their willingness to comply.

I hope the Democrats are well-prepared for this.

Meanwhile, you can watch Brian Kilmeade sanction a U.S. Senator showing off his eagerness to steal an election below, from the May 15, 2024 Fox & Friends.