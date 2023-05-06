Kayleigh McEnany’s racist “joke” about Black Jordan Neely protesters was not just hideous but a clear indication she’s more than willing to align with Tucker Carlson’s white supremacist fans when she takes over his slot next week.

No sooner did we learn that #LyingKayleigh McEnany will audition to replace Tucker Carlson by guest hosting the now-vacant 8 PM hour next week than McEnany began shouting out to Tucker fans, “Hey, I’m every bit as racist as you are!”

During her current gig as cohost of Outnumbered yesterday, McEnany introduced a discussion about the vigilante killing of Jordan Neely by demonizing the Black protesters. After playing a clip of some protesters chanting “If we don’t get [justice], burn it down!” McEnany “quipped,” “Well, at least they have rhythm.” There was appreciative laughter from the cohosts.

In case you had any thought that Fox dumped Carlson because of his racist "white men fight" remark or that the network plans to moderate.

I wrote more about this and posted the video at Crooks and Liars.

(image via screen grab)