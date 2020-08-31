After Lara Trump was caught lying when she claimed that Donald Trump had “reached out” to Jacob Blake’s family, Kayleigh McEnany did her best to cover up by ridiculously saying that the White House has been “efforting outreach." In fact, it couldn't be more obvious that the Trump White House has no interest in the family.

Yesterday, during her Fox News Sunday appearance, Lara Trump was asked whether her father-in-law, Donald Trump, will meet with the Blake family when he goes to Kenosha, Wisconsin tomorrow. She replied, “Well, I know he's reached out to the Blake family. I don't know that they were able to connect yet. And I don't know for sure if that's on the agenda. I'm sure, given the opportunity, he would be more than happy to do that.”

But the Blake family’s attorney said they had not been contacted by Trump.

This morning, White House Press Secretary McEnany visited with the three lickspittles known as Fox & Friends. Part of the chummy chat included Trump’s upcoming trip to Kenosha, the city where Blake was shot and an armed vigilante has been charged with shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protesters.

The governor of Wisconsin and the Kenosha mayor have asked Trump not to come to Kenosha tomorrow. Cohost Emily Compagno noted the governor’s request but she quickly signaled to viewers to disregard it by calling it “preposterous.” Then she asked McEnany, “What are your or the president’s thoughts?”

That allowed McEnany to pretend that Trump is going there out of love and a desire to heal. It was just part of an unchallenged spree of lies and obvious BS from her.

“This president will go to Kenosha, Wisconsin. He loves the people of Wisconsin and he looks forward to speaking directly to them and unifying the state,” she dubiously claimed.

“And when you look at what this administration has done, Minneapolis was a place of violent riots, then all of a sudden the national guard came in and we saw peace in the city,” McEnany continued.

FACT CHECK: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard. Trump doesn’t have the power to do so.

Not one of the three Trump sycophants corrected the disinformation. One of them said, “right,” off-screen, as McEnany misinformed.

Finally, lapdog Brian Kilmeade asked if Trump will meet with Jacob Blake’s family during his visit to Kenosha. “So, Kayleigh, will he meet with Jacob Blake’s family? I know they said, someone said he had an effort to reach out, haven’t connected yet,” Kilmeade asked. He thoughtfully avoided embarrassing Lara Trump by mentioning that she was the “someone” who said Daddy-in-Law had reached out.

MCENANY: We are efforting outreach, have not been able to connect yet so tomorrow, the plan is, so far, to go and to meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots but we are holding his family close to our hearts and this president, as I said, we’ve efforted outreach and once I have an update, we’ll be sure to get back to you.

What the heck is “efforting outreach?” Either you have reached out or you haven’t. And if you can’t even state definitively that you have or soon will, a claim that the family is being held “close to our hearts” is just another load of BS. Talk about preposterous!

But not one of the three toadies questioned a word.

Later today, McEnany – surprise! – confirmed that Trump will not visit the Blake family.

You can watch McEnany pretend that Trump cares about the Blake family below, from the August 31, 2020 Fox & Friends.