After lying and covering up for Donald Trump’s lies, incompetence and worse, Kayleigh McEnany helped Fox amplify right-wing calls for President Joe Biden to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

Sen. Rick Scott got the ball rolling for the propagandists on Monday. Vanity Fair has a good rundown of his dishonest disingenuousness:

[Scott] tweeted, “We must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” To be clear, at no time during Trump’s first term did Scott suggest that the 45th president was no longer fit to hold office, not when he was trying to extort Ukraine and not when he incited a violent mob to attack the Capitol. To also be clear, Scott is a partisan hack who was one of just eight GOP senators who tried to overturn a free and fair election even after MAGA rioters tried to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s win, and he gave Trump a “Champion of Freedom Award” in April. Oh, and before he got into politics, he was CEO of a company that committed “historic medicare fraud,” in case you were wondering if you should trust literally anything he ever says. And he asked for Biden’s assistance in Florida on the same day he claimed the guy might not be “capable of discharging the duties of his office.”

Politico pointed out, “Biden’s removal from office over the situation in Afghanistan is unrealistic, as Democrats maintain full control of Washington and the vast majority of Republicans are not calling for his resignation.”

But cohost Emily Compagno was enthusiastic on the subject, even as she acknowledged that removal is “unrealistic.” She said, “I think it sends a good message, which is in a situation of an absence of demonstration of leadership, coupled with catastrophic effects of decision making, absolutely we should be asking questions and questioning the commander in chief.”

#LyingKayleighMcEnany went a step further. “Rick Scott is exactly right,” she said. “25th Amendment should be invoked, [Biden’s] not doing his job.”

There were reportedly some discussions among Trump’s cabinet about invoking the 25th Amendment after the January 6th insurrection. Maybe McEnany missed it, because she was too cowardly to take questions from the press about the insurrection and then ditched her job early in favor of auditioning for her Fox job. So she's in no position to lecture anyone else about not doing their job.

You can watch it below, from the August 17, 2021 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.