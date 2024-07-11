I just wish Sen. Fetterman had hit the network for its dangerous propaganda at the same time he was defending Biden.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I'll say again that I have long been in favor of Democrats going on Fox News. But they should do so with a purpose and a plan to counter the propaganda. Although I had hoped to see both from the feisty, plain-spoken Fetterman, I saw neither during his appearance on Fox News yesterday.

I have vacillated on the subject of whether Joe Biden should stay in the campaign. Mostly, I feel it’s impossible for him to stay in. But I also appreciate what a terrific job he has done, feel a desire for him to stay in, myself, and worry about the risks if he does step aside. I was looking forward to hearing Fetterman’s argument.

Not that Fetterman was bad. He acknowledged the Fox News elephant in the room, that the audience is made up of Trump supporters. He said, “I do want to remind people, some people thought that Donald Trump may have had some of the kinds of difficulty that perhaps Joe Biden did” in the debate, but Trump “was saying things that were untrue or saying things that really – I think are not really consistent with some of the values of the majority of people.”

He also made a good argument on behalf of Biden’s capability. Calling the debate “a bad night” for the president, Fetterman said, “I have spent an entire year with the president for a bunch of different events in Pennsylvania and he was normal and engaged and he was actually very popular and people were eager to have a selfie and do those kinds of things. So, I really wanted to remind everyone that Joe Biden has done a really good job as president and I fundamentally am going to remain loyal to that.

But that seems an argument better made on MSNBC. Fox fans don’t care how capable or popular Biden is, they think he’s a terrible president regardless of his age or ability. They want the fascist p***y grabber in all his coarse cruelty. Look at the YouTube comments to the video if you don’t believe me.

Fetterman also took some swipes at his fellow Democrats for dissing Biden behind his back and not having the decency to say what they think publicly. I have no problem with that. But Fox News is not the place to do it!

I would argue that Fox News is the place to confront the network (you can be nice about it) for backing a guy who’s a convicted felon, an adjudicated sexual assaulter who boasts about grabbing women by the p***y and whose election lies recently cost the network $787.5 million, e.g. And who can’t seem to stay awake during his own criminal trial.

And, by the way, Fox didn’t wait for the interview to be over before it started working to delegitimize Fetterman. After he said he had only watched parts of the debate, an enterprising producer wasted no time putting up a banner that suggested Fetterman didn't know how bad Biden was:

Maybe Fetterman was just trying to reach his father, apparently a Fox watcher. Host Jesse Watters kidded at the beginning by asking, “Is this a dream of yours to appear on Jesse Watters Primetime?” Fetterman responded, “Yeah, because it is really my Dad’s dream as well, too. He is going to be watching it. And, of course, Dad is going to be proud.”

I can’t knock a fellow who wants to make his Fox-fan father proud. But if you think it’s crucial to defeat Donald Trump in November, then you have to know that Fox News is as integral to the Trump re-elect effort as his RNC-chairing daughter-in-law.

If you don’t want to mix it up with the gang that’s already working to steal the next presidential election, then take a selfie with Foxies to show your friends and family, then walk away.

I’d love to know what you think of the interview. You can watch it below, from the July 10, 2024 Jesse Watters Primetime.