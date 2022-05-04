JD Vance knows that Tucker Carlson was probably just as important to his Ohio GOP-primary win last night as Donald Trump was, including in a phone call in which Carlson gossiped to Trump about "an embarrassing and 'chronic' personal sexual habit of the backer of Vance's main opponent.

In his victory speech last night, former Never Trumper Vance acknowledged the boost he got from Trump’s endorsement (even though he couldn’t remember Vance’s name), before thanking the vicious and seditious Tucker Carlson, along with some fellow vicious seditionists:

VANCE: It wasn’t just the president of course. We had a lot of endorsements, especially some of our early endorsements. I want to make sure I give shoutouts to Penny Nance, a great advocate for life and for people all across the country. Um, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, who came and campaigned with us this week. Uh, some of the great leaders of the last administration: Andrew Wheeler and Bob Lighthizer, one of the great trade thinkers of the past 30 years of American history. Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, a lot of people who have done some great things. Senator Josh Hawley, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, Congressman Jim Banks, great advocates for me all the way through.

Don’t forget, Carlson’s son, Buckley Carlson, is the communications director for election subverter Banks. So, every time Daddy Tucker gaslights January 6, you have to wonder if he’s covering up for his son.

But it wasn't just Vance’s prime time promotions on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show that helped propel him to the GOP nomination for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat. According to an April 27 article in Rolling Stone, Carlson helped push Vance behind the scenes, too, in at least one phone call with Trump:

After promising Trump that Vance was with him on the issues despite the candidate’s past anti-Trump comments, Carlson — according to three sources familiar with the matter — turned to a lurid closing argument. “You can’t trust” David McIntosh, the president of the conservative Club for Growth and a top backer of Vance’s rival Josh Mandel, Carlson claimed. McIntosh had just concluded his own phone call with Trump during that same midday meeting. The reason, Carlson asserted, is that McIntosh has an embarrassing and “chronic” personal sexual habit.

Rolling Stone cannot confirm the claim and will not repeat it. But during that phone call, the twice-impeached former president spent a notable amount of time gossiping and laughing about the prominent Republican’s penis and how “fucking disgusting” and “fucking gross” he allegedly was.

Trump had already displayed a long, abiding interest in Mandel’s own sex life, having spent months privately regurgitating and spreading salacious, unverified rumors that he’s heard about “fucking weird” Mandel’s supposed debauched ongoings. Carlson’s comments about the proclivities of Mandel’s patron threw both Trump and his son into fits of laughter.

“Several days later,” Rolling Stone noted, Trump endorsed Vance.

You can watch Vance thank Carlson below, from Vance's May 3, 2022 victory speech.