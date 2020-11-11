Laura Ingraham has had enough of Sen. Lindsey Graham using her show to beg for money.

Last night, Graham (WORM – SC) fear mongered about the liberal horrors to come if Republicans lose control of the Senate (which might happen if Democrats pick up both Senate seats in the upcoming Georgia runoff). “Open borders with free health care for illegal immigrants,” Graham said ominously, and “Medicare for all will become the law of the land,” as just two of his examples. “There will be no checks and balances,” he alleged, resulting in an “America you won’t recognize any more.”

“So go to [Graham’s website] and I will tell you how to help Sen. Perdue and Loeffler,” Graham added. “Your audience raised millions of dollars for me. My opponent raised $140 million to try to beat me.”

Ingraham shifted uncomfortably in her seat.

Graham kept going: “I raised $108 [million], the most in the history of the Republican Party – “

“Wow,” Ingraham said appreciatively.

“- because of your audience and others,” Graham continued. “So our fate is in our own hands. To every conservative watching this show –“

Ingraham interrupted – not to tell Graham it was inappropriate to use her show as a fundraising vehicle but to suggest that viewers should donate elsewhere instead. “I have a lot of friends who are messaging me, going, ‘What can I do, what can I do, what can I do?’ And I say, Senate Leadership Fund or one of these – you know, great superpacs,” she said, more or less denying what she noted was his bid to be "the clearinghouse."

“Enough with the [she named his website]. We get the point. We get the point. This is like a used car salesman after a while,” Ingraham added pointedly.

Then she changed the subject to attack Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate running for one of the Georgia senate seats.

You may recall Ingraham also cut off Graham’s fundraising on her show in late October.

You can watch it below, from the November 10, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.