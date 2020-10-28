The Ingraham Angle prevented Sen. Lindsey Graham from making a second fundraising appeal on the show last night.

As I wrote in my previous post, CNN documented at least 10 instances of Graham using Fox News as a fundraising vehicle. But CNN’s report aired before last night’s The Ingraham Angle. There, Graham made two more efforts before getting interrupted by a producer.

Here’s Graham’s first pass:

Lindsey Graham begs for money pic.twitter.com/rhk7BTrVgJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 28, 2020

Here he tries again, unsuccessfully:

Lindsey Graham attempts to beg for money a second time in one interview and is cut off pic.twitter.com/SqSHt7Vwz5 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 28, 2020

Whether Fox is mindful of how pathetic this looks or is now in anti-Graham lockstep with Lou Dobbs is unclear. One thing we can be reasonable sure of: Fox didn't cut off Graham over any journalistic ethics or the network wouldn't have allowed all the previous times.