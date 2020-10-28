CNN’s Brianna Keilar put together a scorching video of the many times Sen. Lindsey Graham pleaded for donations on Fox. She also noted other forms of Graham groveling.

Begging for money has “become a bit of a ritual for Senator Graham, up against a Democrat who is shattering fundraising records,” Keilar said in yesterday’s “Roll the tape” segment. She was referring to Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison’s astounding fundraising total of $108 million vs. Graham’s $57 million.

I counted 10 different times Graham begged for money on Fox in Keilar’s video. That includes two days (September 24 and October 12) when he did so twice in one day.

Keilar also showed Graham lambasting Trump then gushing over him, flip-flopping over Supreme Court nominations in an election year and slobbering over notorious golf-cheat Trump’s golf game. This despite Graham’s supposed abhorrence for Trump’s smears of Graham’s now-deceased BFF, Sen. John McCain.

She perfectly summed it all up:

KEILAR: The thing is, Graham’s situation is not unique. This is where many Republicans find themselves: walking the line between President Trump and what they have traditionally stood for. The loyalty the president demands of Republicans may cost Graham his job. It certainly cost him his dignity. As he begs for money on television, making his final pitch to voters sound more like an infomercial for the ShamWow than an argument for a fourth term.

Tim Miller made a similar point about Republicans enabling Trump yesterday, as I wrote about on Crooks and Liars.

You can watch Keilar give Graham the shredding he deserves below, from the October 27, 2020 CNN Right Now.

UPDATE: After this video aired, Graham tried to make two more fundraising appeals on The Ingraham Angle last night. He got cut off during the second one.