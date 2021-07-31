Laura Ingraham promotes death for Americans so she can own the libs.

Oh, sure, Ingraham poses as someone concerned about saving lives. But you don’t have to look far beneath the surface of her poisonous rhetoric to see that the only thing she really cares about is wielding conservative, political power over the left.

Here, she postured as someone concerned about saving lives:



INGRAHAM: Why are we continuing to hold America hostage for a disease that is overwhelmingly survivable, even in older Americans, if given the right early therapeutics? Why are we not talking about the use of vitamin D, of fitness, getting in better shape and diet?

For one thing, even if you survive COVID, the long-term effects can be horrible. And, as Alan Dershowitz pointed out later in the show, much of the long-term impact is unknown. As Dershowitz also pointed out, Ingraham does not have the right to infect other people, though she nearly melted down at the thought.

But the real proof of Ingraham’s disingenuousness is the fact that rather than exploring and promoting her supposed weapons against coronavirus, Ingraham was more interested in weaponizing the whole subject, while playing the victim of some Democratic/left-wing power grab (as if the very thought of protecting public health is abhorrent to Ingraham).

INGRAHAM: At this point, there is no question that this is in part about controlling us, not protecting us. Look at Australia, they have very few cases or deaths. In fact, compared to other countries, they never had all that many cases. And in Australia, right now, they're locked down for four more weeks after having been locked down for four weeks previous.



So the lock downs for the left are the policy. They're not the answer or the solution for a problem. If they were, New York and California would

have led the nation in preventing deaths and hospitalizations long ago. The media today, though, actually seemed kind of disappointed at the White House that Biden appeared to, in a way, rule out lockdowns.



[….]

INGRAHAM: [T]he left prefers lockdowns to life before COVID. They prefer working from home, they're fine with borrowing as much money as possible to keep paying people not to work. They think that requiring rent payments is unfair. They think that paying tuition is unfair. They're fine with punishing and excluding and shaming Americans who decide for themselves against getting this vaccine. And yes, they love the masks. They love the face shields, even our Secretary of Defense. So embarrassing. That's not him wearing the face shield, but you get the point.



Now, Biden had his chance to bring back the America we love, but he yielded to the media, the left and the permanent bureaucracy. He made a colossal mistake by ceding this territory to Fauci and the CDC. But it's patently obvious that there is no science that is going to compel them to urge restrictions be lifted, because it's all arbitrary.



[…]

And since they control the media, there's always going to be another variant, another study, another excuse to maintain serious restrictions on American Life. Even if COVID disappeared completely overnight, they'd simply use another alleged crisis. Maybe it's climate change, to promote a similar agenda. The less freedom of speech and expression, the better. The higher the gas prices are, the better.

Project much, Laura?

You can the poison the Murdochs bankroll below, from the July 29, 2021 The Ingraham Angle.