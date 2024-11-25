“But they both hate Trump,” Ingraham said, suggesting that one (Black) Trump prosecutor is the same as another. It’s the latest in Fox’s long history of mixing up photos of Black people.

In her opening commentary tonight, Laura Ingraham celebrated the idea of a loyalist purge of the Department of Justice and threw her support behind Trump’s second attorney general pick, Pam Bondi, to do it. Never mind that Bondi has already made some moves that look rather corrupt. But hey, she did it to help their (presumably) favorite p***y grabber so what’s not to love if you’re Ingraham? After all, the Dominion defamation lawsuit exposed her trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election with what she knew were lies so why not try to destroy the DOJ now?

With a straight face, Ingraham declared that the criminal charges against Trump were “all because they wanted to prevent you, the people, from having your say, and, of course, him from being president.”

Notice that she said nothing about what the evidence showed? As shameless, power-hungry and anti-democratic as she is, Ingraham is also a lawyer. She knows darn well there was damning evidence behind the indictment of her beloved sexual predator. (Sorry, Laura, Trump boasted about committing sexual assault on video, so you can’t pretend it didn’t happen, like you pretended the election was stolen.) Bill Barr, Trump’s own former attorney general all but pronounced Trump “guilty as charged” in the federal cases, during an appearance on Fox News.

Ingraham continued, “So history is going to remember Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis and the judges who let these cases get as far as they did as modern-day Keystone Cops who chased Trump around, hounding him, trying to keep him off the campaign trail because they hated his agenda.” (Note: A jury convicted Donald Trump of all 34 felonies District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged him with. That's no Keystone Cop of a prosecutor.)

As Ingraham spoke, a large graphic of Smith, Bragg and Letitia James (not Willis) appeared on the screen.

Then Ingraham practically slobbered over her beloved. “The only reason Donald Trump is not in jail now is because of you, the voters, and of course, Trump himself. Imagine if Trump wasn’t Trump, forget about it. Most people would have folded like a $20 lawn chair.”

Then it was back to whipping up hatred for her fellow Americans in order to prime the pump for a purge of anyone who does not slobber over President-Elect P***y Grabber the way she and other MAGA loyalists do.

Media Matters highlighted the next part of Ingraham advocating for a wrecking ball to the DOJ (my emphases added) by pretending she wants to save it:

INGRAHAM: I’m telling you, if the Democrats somehow manage to take the house in 2026 and they could, it is highly probable that they will do everything in their power – stay with me here – to impeach Donald Trump again. You think I’m kidding? Well, we’ll see.

And if Democrats win in 2028 I mean, they’re just going to resume the case that we’re talking about tonight, and they’ll probably try to go after Vance as well, and anyone else connected to Trump.

This is why the DOJ has to be cleaned out. I think Pam Bondi can do it. The Democrats and their Never-Trump poodles have done enormous damage to these institutions and they will do it all again. They do not care. There should be however consequences, where appropriate, so that this never happens again.

What Ingraham really means – and she knows it, just like she knew Trump lost the 2020 election and pretended otherwise – is that Trump should do enormous damage to our Department of Justice and turn it into a puppet institution.

After all this, Ingraham issued the most unapologetic apology possible for the graphic mix-up of Willis and James:

INGRAHAM: Earlier, on The Angle we accidently showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis. So that was our mistake. But they both hate Trump.

Ingraham suggested that all Trump prosecutors are alike and beneath contempt. But it couldn’t be clearer that many at Fox News, including on The Ingraham Angle staff, think all Black people look alike or else can't be bothered to differentiate them.

You may recall that in March, an Ingraham Angle graphic mocking Fani Willis’ romance with prosecutor Nathan Wade showed her with Wade’s former law partner, instead. In my post about that mix-up, I wrote:

[T]his is just the latest of several incidents of Fox incorrectly identifying Blacks. There was the time the network showed a photo of the very-much-alive singer Patti LaBelle during its tribute to the recently deceased Aretha Franklin; host Jesse Watters apologized for mixing up Robin Roberts and Gayle King; Fox posted a photo of its own former analyst Frank Thomas when announcing the death of former Pittsburgh Pirates All Star Frank Thomas. As I wrote at the time, I’m not sure if the fact that the deceased Thomas was white and the still-living Thomas is Black makes the mix-up better or worse. It all shows a certain carelessness and lack of concern toward members of a certain race, no?

You can watch Ingraham agitate for an authoritarian Justice Department below, from the November 25, 2024 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters. Underneath is the “apology,” via Blue Sky poster, Acyn.

PLEASE NOTE: We are no longer publishing on Twitter. You can catch NewsHounds’ and Ellen's posts via Blue Sky, Threads and Mastodon. We're still on Facebook, too.