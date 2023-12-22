Maybe Laura Ingraham has forgotten she was caught promoting what she knew were MAGA lies about the 2020 election, but we have not.

During a discussion with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan “Seniors, risk your lives for the sake of the economy!” Patrick about how great the new Texas immigration law is (spoiler alert: it isn’t), Fox host Ingraham, her Christian cross dangling ostentatiously from her neck, went on a rant against immigrants. She said they are “obviously taking over cities, local communities, school districts, health care system, homeless shelters.” Just what Jesus would have said, I’m sure, Laura.

Then, after Patrick “quipped,” “Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he's been president,” because “sex offenders, rapists. murderers have crossed the border and Biden puts our lives at risk,” Ingraham went on another very un-Christian-like rant.

“They don't care,” Ingraham exclaimed about Democrats. “They don’t care about the Constitution. They don't care about the representative democracy. They don't care about democracy.”

Well, that’s rich coming from a woman who deliberately undermined the 2020 presidential election.

Ingraham's anti-democracy deceit, along with that of other top Fox Newsies, was revealed during the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit. For example, from Dominion’s January 2022 brief in support of its motion for summary judgment in its defamation case against Fox News, which Fox settled for $787.5 million (all emphases theirs):

Text Message: Sidney Powell is a bit nuts. Sorry but she is. Laura Ingraham to Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, November 15, 2020 (P.1)

By November 18, Carlson told Ingraham “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It's insane.” Ex. 241. Ingraham responded: “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.” Id. Carlson replied: “It's unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it.” (P.35)

[On November 22], Trump disavowed Powell and stated that she did not represent Trump or the campaign. Ex.273. Carlson told Ingraham: Powell's “a nut, as you said at the outset. It totally wrecked my weekend. Wow … I had to try to make the WH disavow her, which they obviously should have done long before. " Ex.274. Ingraham responds: “No serious lawyer could believe what they were saying.” Id. (PP. 42-43)

ABC News quotes Ingraham on the air, the next night, November 23, 2020:

Ingraham, speaking to her viewers, said that she believed the election was "rife with problems and potential fraud" but that Biden would be nonetheless inaugurated on Jan. 20.

"Now legal challenges continue in a number of states, serious questions about vote counting, poll watcher access, are outstanding -- but unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," she said. "Now, to say this, does not mean I don't think that this election was rife with problems and potential fraud ... and it does not mean that I disagree with the president's right and obligation at all to pursue legitimate legal challenges to this outcome."

Ingraham was also in on the cabal that tried to get Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich fired for correctly tweeting that there was no evidence of election fraud by any voting system. More from the Dominion brief:

Meanwhile, later that night of November 12, Ingraham was still texting with Hannity and Carlson. In their group text thread, Carlson pointed Hannity to a tweet by Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich. Ex. 230 at FNN035_03890511. Heinrich was “fact checking” a tweet by Trump that mentioned Dominion - and specifically mentioned Hannity's and Dobbs broadcasts that evening discussing Dominion. Ex.232; Ex.231. Heinrich correctly fact-checked the tweet, pointing out that “top election infrastructure officials” said that “’There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in anyway compromised.’” Id Ex.232.

Carlson told Hannity: “Please get her fired. Seriously.… What the fuck? actually shocked…”It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It's measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.” Ex.230 at (P. 31)

Presumably, Ingraham’s rant with Patrick about Democrats being anti-democracy had to do with the 91 felony charges (so far) against her favorite p***y grabber, Donald Trump, all being worked through our American system of justice. She’s probably also whining about this week’s Colorado Supreme Court decision that kicked him off the 2024 primary ballot. But it wasn’t anti-democratic. The suit was brought by six Colorado voters, four of whom were Republican, two independent. Multiple conservative legal experts and scholars have argued that Trump is disqualified from the presidency and the ruling was made by duly appointed judges.

In other words, the ruling – which may well be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court – was done by the book. Just like the 91 felony charges are. Sore loser and democracy liar Ingraham is screeching because she doesn’t like it, just as she screeched about 2020 election fraud she knew did not exist.

In other words, Ingraham doesn't care about democracy. She's only weaponizing it against anyone or anything that threatens her side's power.

Ingraham needs to do a better job of reading the Bible.

You can watch Ingraham’s phony-baloney rant about democracy below, from the December 19, 2023 The Ingraham Angle.