In this case, an Ingraham Angle graphic mocking Fani Willis’ romance with prosecutor Nathan Wade showed her with Wade’s former law partner, instead.

Not surprisingly, Laura Ingraham opened her show last night by railing against and mocking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor for Georgia’s election interference case.

“Today, Fani Willis lost her special prosecutor, her credibility and any hope for a political future,” Ingraham began. She was referring to Judge Scott McAfee’s scathing opinion that required Wade, Willis’ one-time romantic partner, to leave the case if she wanted to remain on it (he resigned that day).

As she spoke, a mocking graphic showed a broken heart with Willis on one side and, supposedly, Wade on the other, with Judge Scott McAfee in the middle.

The graphic now shown in the online FoxNews.com video and in my recording, which is of a later rerun, actually shows Wade.

But originally, Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley was shown on the left side of the broken heart.

Is that Bradley in the heart? Did they confuse Bradley with Wade? pic.twitter.com/R0PSyewrSP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Later, Ingraham acknowledged the mistake and apologized.

But this is just the latest of several incidents of Fox incorrectly indentifying Blacks. There was the time the network showed a photo of the very-much-alive singer Patti LaBelle during its tribute to the recently deceased Aretha Franklin; host Jesse Watters apologized for mixing up Robin Roberts and Gayle King; Fox posted a photo of its own former analyst Frank Thomas when announcing the death of former Pittsburgh Pirates All Star Frank Thomas. As I wrote at the time, I’m not sure if the fact that the deceased Thomas was white and the still-living Thomas is Black makes the mix-up better or worse. It all shows a certain carelessness and lack of concern toward members of a certain race, no?

Probably the worst example (or best, depending on your point of view) was when Fox placed a photo of then-President Barack Obama above Mitt Romney’s name in a lineup of 2012 Republican presidential hopefuls. During that time, Fox showed favoritism to just about any candidate other than Romney. Honest mistake or Romney dis? I report, you decide.

At least Ingraham and Fox were willing to own up to and apologize for this falsehood – unlike their lies about the 2020 election.

You can watch Ingraham's apology below, from the March 15, 2024 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters.