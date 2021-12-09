Proof that Fox is more pro-fake Christmas tree than pro-life or pro-democracy.

In her latest terrific video, CNN's Brianna Keilar highlights the Fox News howling over their burned, artificial Christmas tree while giving a pass to the armed insurrection on January 6th that caused multiple deaths and injuries.

KEILAR: At Fox, when the target is a Christmas tree at their workplace, it is a sacrilege. But when the target is the seat of American democracy, it’s not.

…

When the perpetrators are Trump supporters in the thousands, four of whom died that day, when the victims are police officers, 140 of whom were injured, and when five police officers have died in the wake of the attack, including four by suicide, when Fox's own colleagues had to take cover inside the Capitol complex on January 6th, Fox downplays the attack and, in many cases, flat out doesn't cover it, ignores that it ever happened.

Just imagine if Fox hosts could muster for an armed attack on the Capitol the same outrage that they did for their Christmas tree. Perhaps some of the almost half of Republicans who think January 6th was a legitimate protest might actually see it for what it really was.

Watch it below, from CNN’s December 9, 2021 New Day.