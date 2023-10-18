Fox News’ lack of coverage of Jim Jordan’s second attempt to become speaker of the House today told me everything I needed to know.

Fox News hosts have been overtly lobbying to elect Rep. Jim Jordan speaker of the House of Representatives. So imagine my surprise when I turned on Fox this morning and found the network not airing the vote:

Notice the time stamps:

Welp, we're just through the G's, and Jordan is doing worse than he did yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3rodKdopoY — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 18, 2023

Yesterday, Fox aired the speaker vote. During that coverage, of Round One, Brian Kilmeade called Rep. Don Bacon a “dumba**” after he voted for Kevin McCarthy instead of Jordan.

So, when Fox only showed the vote in a silent box in a lower corner of the screen today, I knew the network knew for sure Jordan would lose the second vote.

To be clear, Jordan was expected to lose again today but it’s never over until it’s over. The fact that Fox worked to shift viewers attention from an important story that reflects poorly on Republicans underscores again that Fox is a right-wing propaganda outfit, not a news network.