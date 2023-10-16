Hannity pretended he was just asking questions of Jim Jordan non-supporters.

Yesterday, Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke tweeted news that Sean Hannity has been pressuring Republicans on behalf of installing coup accomplice Rep. Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House. Brufke quotes an email the Hannity show has sent to Jordan non-supporters, saying,

Sources tell Hannity that Rep xxxx is not supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker. Can you please let me know if this is accurate? If true, Hannity would like to know why during a war breaking out between Israel and Hamas, with the war in Ukraine, with the wide open borders, with a budget that’s unfinished why would Rep xxxx be against Rep Jim Jordan for Speaker? Please let us know when Rep. xxxx plans on opening The People’s House so work can be done. Lastly, are there any conditions Rep xxxx will choose to work with Democrats on the process of electing a new speaker?

Not surprisingly, there was quite an outcry at a supposed news network and anchor pressuring Republican congressmembers about the election of a speaker.

Just as unsurprisingly, Bullyboy Hannity played the victim after getting caught. Also, not a surprise? Hannity lied about what he was up to, claiming he had just been doing his job a member of the press.

HANNITY: Why is it a shock to certain lawmakers and members of the media mob, all of you out there, that yours truly, a member of the press, is daring to ask elected representatives, the so-called public servants in this country, if and when they plan to wrap up the speaker battle and reopen the people's house amid growing chaos both at home and abroad? I have a lot more to say on this later.

In case it’s not obvious, Hannity was very obviously not just asking questions. A legit question would have been something along the lines of, “Hannity would like to know whom you’re supporting and not supporting and why or why not?” The “why would Rep xxxx be against Rep Jim Jordan for Speaker” is just as telling as Donald Trump “just mentioning” to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more that we have because we won the state.”

Next, Hannity attacked the members for being too sensitive about his bullying:

HANNITY: But I do have to chuckle that a few of my questions, simple questions, that I asked to some Republicans over the weekend about the importance of getting a speaker as soon as possible, showed we have a few sensitive little snowflakes in Congress.

Then he started browbeating Republican members again, in the hope of getting them to do what he wants:

HANNITY: Here's the truth. They are the majority. They need to act like it. No deals with the Democrats and that would mean, yeah, no temporary solutions either. Elect a speaker, get the House open, and start doing your job.

The good news is the anonymous votes end tomorrow and we will know and we will see which Republicans understand what is the importance of this moment in history, not only for the Republican Party, for them to unite, them to lead by reopening the people's house, while we have war in the Middle East and war in Europe and open borders and serious budget deadlines.

I offer no apologies for doing my job and seeking answers.

Earlier in the day, Media Matters caught Hannity threatening Republicans more explicitly on his radio show – while still playing the big victim and misrepresenting what he was up to:

HANNITY: And by the way, Republicans -- my patience is running thin. They'll have a vote tomorrow at noon for Jim Jordan as speaker.

I start asking people because I do at my job. And I call around, and I'm like, "Okay. What's the latest? What's happening? How's support for Jim Jordan going?"

So, I got a list of people that -- that I'm told by my sources are not supporting Jim Jordan. I ask a series of questions.

…

Sometimes I do investigative reporting. Sometimes I'm just giving opinion. Sometimes we're just talking about the, you know, cultural issues of the day. Sports even ...

So, I'm doing my job, working my sources, trying to figure out when Republicans are gonna open the people's house again, because I think people's patience by the end of this week is gonna have run out.

Unfortunately, I believe the tactics may well work and that Hannity, Donald Trump’s Bedtime BFF, will help install coup-plotting Jordan to help their favorite p***y grabber, would-be election stealer and criminal defendant stay out of jail, steal the next election and wreak God only knows what other damage to our democracy and our country, too.

You can watch Hannity sound quite defensive over what he's not apologizing for below, from the October 16, 2023 Hannity, via Media Matters.

(NewsHounds’ Brian assisted with this post)