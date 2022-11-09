Poor Harris Faulkner seems very upset that the Red Wave didn’t happen yesterday. But that’s no excuse for this “journalist” to so terribly misrepresent crime in the U.S.

Earlier today, I wrote for Crooks and Liars about Faulkner joining in what I think is a Fox News effort to push Trump out of the way in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) who had a much better night last night. I was pretty sure a directive had come from above, given that Faulkner has been a devout Trump worshipper since before he moved into the White House.

That was at the beginning of today’s The Faulkner Focus. Later in the show, she lashed out at voters who voted Democratic:

FAULKNER: What is happening right now? Are Democrats so entrenched that they’re okay with horrible crime statistics and victims by the hour here and many other Dem-led cities? Are the high prices not bothering Democrat voters? Like, what causes them in the worst of circumstances to say yes to their party?

Faulkner boasts about being a “6-time Emmy award winning journalist.” But any journalist worth even one Emmy would have noted that crime is not engulfing any American cities, much less Democratic ones. In fact, a study by the center-left Third Way found “8 of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every election this century.”

Guest and fellow Trump worshipper, Steve Hilton, another Fox “News” host did not correct the correct. He seemed to find the Democratic successes last night very puzzling. But he did acknowledge that Republicans need a “stronger, more positive alternative” to Democrats.

But, have no fear, Foxies. Hilton predicts this is not great news for Dems: “I think the real lesson here for the Democrats, if they choose to learn it, but I don’t think they will, is that this is not a greenlight for them to go further and faster to the left,” he assured viewers.

Faulkner was not convinced. “But you know they do see it that way, though,” she interrupted.

Hilton agreed. They both wore big smiles, probably because they were imagining Democrats being stymied.

You can watch the whining below, from the November 9, 2022 The Faulkner Focus.