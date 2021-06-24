Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) will take part in what Fox calls a town hall, which we know will only include like-minded “questioners” and in which host Sean Hannity will help the two distract from their pro-death records by scapegoating immigration and President Joe Biden.

From Border Report:

The June 30 town hall is hosted by Fox News, according to an invitation that was sent to various officials in the Rio Grande Valley and obtained by Border Report on Wednesday.

The invitation states that Fox host Sean Hannity will spearhead the town hall meeting that is to focus on security efforts on the Texas-Mexico border.

Law enforcement officials, such as local sheriffs were among those invited to the event, Border Report has been told by multiple sources.

Abbott, who is up for re-election next year, seems hell bent on beating Donald Trump’s record for most Americans dying in an election year. 400,000 Americans died from COVID thanks to Trump’s lies and mismanagement. Abbott responded to Texas’ catastrophic loss of power during a deep freeze by blaming the Green New Deal; he overrode public opinion by signing a bill abolishing requirements for handgun buyers to receive permits or training; he prohibited mandatory face masks at government entities; he cut off federal unemployment benefits; and he has endangered the lives of women for the sake of saving fetuses. Gov. Death even vetoed a bipartisan bill to protect dogs from abuse.

So while he hasn’t literally left his constituents in the lurch like his colleague #CancunCruz, Abbott has left them high and dry while he reallocates $250 million in state funds to build a border wall.

But don’t expect Sean Hannity to do anything but swoon and to use the occasion to bash Biden and immigration. Because Hannity prioritizes his politics over American lives, too.

(Hannity image via screen grab)