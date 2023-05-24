Sean Hannity all but urged Republicans to crash the national economy because they can blame Democrats. It’s just the latest example of Hannity's anti-Americanism.

Media Matters caught Hannity on his radio show telling Republicans a national catastrophe would be fine because it would be good for GOP politics.

HANNITY: [Joe Biden and the Democrats] are trying to hit the panic button and scare the crap out of the American people.

For Republicans, I would not be scared. I wouldn't be scared at all. I'd be like, "We gave you a debt ceiling increase. If you don't want it, then you will be the one responsible for the default."

This is a reminder that Hannity was promoting an armed conflict with the U.S. government long before January 6, 2021 and long before his Bedtime BFF was in the White House. Fox News was his willing partner.

You can listen to Hannity’s willingness, if not eagerness, to destroy American finances below, from the May 22, 2023 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)