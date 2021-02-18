Sean Hannity opened his phone chat with Donald Trump last night by boasting about his insider status and broadly hinting that he may have persuaded Dear Leader to award Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, at the request of Matt Drudge and Jared Kushner.

Trump phoned in to Fox for at least the second time yesterday to join the network’s mourning of Limbaugh's death. Hannity's opening of the phoner not only hinted he deserved credit for the award but that he deserved credit for providing Limbaugh the “honor of his life.”

HANNITY: Mr. President, I know that the honor of his life came from you, and what that Medal of Freedom meant to him. I know the behind-the-scenes story. I know -- I know who made the first call to me anyway, it was Matt Drudge and Jared Kushner.

And I know you made your decision in -- with Melania there - in about five seconds. And you said, that's a great idea.

Tell us about it.

TRUMP: Well, it was an idea that we had, that a lot of people suggested to me, frankly, a lot of great people of our country, largely Republicans.

It was an amazing night, because the Republicans went wild. And the Democrats sat there, but they all respected Rush. And I think it was one of the great honors of his life, Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's a big deal.

And he -- he was very honored by it. And he was a great gentleman …

Hannity was reportedly dubbed Trump’s "unofficial chief of staff" by some official Trump aides and the two reportedly chatted like “old girlfriends” most nights before bedtime. Whatever role Hannity played in Trump’s decision to award the highest civilian honor to Limbaugh, no doubt the least deserving person ever to receive it, what’s very clear is that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served as an official adviser to Trump, went to Hannity for sway over his father-in-law, at least as Hannity tells it. And Hannity is boasting about that.

Sadly for Ol’ Bullyboy, Hannity knows he will never have that kind of access in the Biden White House. But Hannity closed the interview by suggesting his Bedtime BFF may soon make Hannity great again:

HANNITY: I know -- I read your statement the other day. And I know you said, in the months ahead, you have a lot you want to tell us.

And we won't do it tonight, obviously. But when that -- when that time comes, we're looking forward to hearing what your future plans are and what you are planning to do.

I have a funny feeling we're going to hear a lot more from Donald Trump.

Are my instincts correct?

TRUMP: Well, there's a lot to talk about.

HANNITY: Right.

TRUMP: And our country is a great place. And we're going to make it even greater, as the expression goes. But we have a lot to talk about.

But today's all about Rush, don't you think?

HANNITY: Yes.

You can watch it below, from the February 17, 2021 Hannity.