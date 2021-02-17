Never mind the millions in Texas suffering without heat in frigid weather, Fox News has dropped everything to mourn its hate-mongering hero, Rush Limbaugh, and to whitewash his legacy.

I don’t wish anyone ill, not do I celebrate anyone's death, but that doesn’t mean I want to lionize a dead guy who got rich spreading hate and divisiveness, either.

FoxNews.com's home page is devoted to glorifying Limbaugh. There's a rotating group of photos honoring him, including the photo, above, when Donald Trump dubiously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor. The entire top of the home page is dedicated to Limbaugh homage.

In its fawning obituary, Fox left out Limbaugh’s deliberate malevolence. His sexist smears of Sandra Fluke (echoed by Fox) have been disappeared, e.g. Ditto for his racist smears of Barack Obama, such as the “Barack, the Magic Negro” parody song and Limbaugh's birtherism (also echoed by Fox). The first three paragraphs of Fox’s obit set the tone:

Rush Limbaugh, the monumentally influential media icon who transformed talk radio and politics in his decades behind the microphone, helping shape the modern-day Republican Party, died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced.

Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show. "Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time."

The radio icon learned he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump at the State of the Union address days later. First lady Melania Trump then presented America’s highest civilian honor to Limbaugh in an emotional moment on the heels of his devastating cancer diagnosis.

Fox’s airwaves have also been taken over by plaudits for Limbaugh. Fellow hate mongers Mark Levin (video below) and Sean Hannity phoned in with their eulogies. Donald Trump yammered about Limbaugh for nearly 24 minutes. I will have a separate post about Trump’s phoner coming up.

You can listen to Levin claim that Limbaugh made it “cool to be a patriot,” below, from the February 17, 2021 The Faulkner Focus.