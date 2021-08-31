Sean Hannity, the college dropout who plays a doctor on TV and radio, teamed up with Oliver North to baselessly claim President Joe Biden had been given drugs and coached to be so energetic during his news conference today. Or maybe he’s just being blackmailed by China and/or Russia to leave Afghanistan.

It began with North promoting the right-wing trope that Biden is not really in charge of his own presidency, possibly secretly run by Vice President Kamala Harris. North mixed that with another right-wing trope, that Biden should be removed via the 25th Amendment.

NORTH: I have decided that what may well be happening is that his aides now know he is incompetent, mentally incompetent, to carry out the mission of the president of the United States, OK? Not only just this botched mission [in Afghanistan] but anything else. And I think what they’re doing is, they’re setting him up for a 25th Amendment expulsion from office. And God help us if Kamala, Kamala [mispronounced] – what’s her name?

Not even Hannity, who at least knew how to pronounce Harris’ name, could buy the Harris-takeover-via-25th-Amendment conspiracy. He pointed out that Harris could not remove Biden on her own but would need the entire cabinet to go along with her.

But maybe Hannity just wanted another opportunity to play doctor, a favorite on-air hobby.

“Dr.” Hannity seemed to base his diagnosis on his assessment that Biden’s last three press conferences were “unmitigated disasters.” Biden’s forcefulness today, therefore, had to be the result of some substance “they gave him” and a lot of coaching.

HANNITY: If you look at the disastrous last couple of press conferences he's had, it has -- there's been three unmitigated disasters, and then -- I guess they gave him a lot of caffeine today, or whatever. And "You go be tough, Joey," and he was late, as usual, hours late and I'm sure just practicing, "No, put more force behind it, yell, yell, lecture," you know.

[…]

HANNITY: But there's something really -- you don't go from no energy, to like, the Energizer Bunny, just like that.

North took it step further to claim that Biden had been dosed with something stronger.

NORTH: There's medicines for that.

HANNITY: Oh.

NORTH: No, no, there really is. I mean, there's injections you can take, there's pills you can take, and obviously, he got some of those today.

From there, North went on to suggest that Biden is being blackmailed over Hunter Biden’s laptop. “Money changed hands,” North said. “and if that’s revealed, he’s toast. They’ll impeach him.”

You can hear how unhinged the “mainstream” right has become below, from the August 31, 2021 The Sean Hannity Radio Show, via Media Matters.

(North/Hannity image via screen grab)