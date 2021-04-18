In a discussion about the police killing of Black, unarmed, 13-year old Adam Toledo, Sean Hannity’s guests immediately declared the shooting “justified” and moved on to accuse Blacks Behaving Badly.

In his introduction to the discussion, Hannity said, “On this show, I’m not rushing to judgment here … unlike fake news CNN.”

Hannity forgot to mention that he was just fine with his two guests rushing to judgments. The choice of guests made those judgments entirely predictable, too.

First up was Leo Terrell. He was introduced as a “civil rights attorney” but this O.J. Simpson pal has obviously given up his former (apparently legitimate) practice. Neither his Twitter feed nor the website it links to (I refuse to link to it) indicate any current legal practice. He now markets himself as a Trumpy-conservative pundit. Now a paid Fox News contributor, he is a reliable African American Black attacker.

Terrell appeared on the show modeling a hat he just happens to sell on his website. I suspect the hat is not the only thing he’s willing to sell.

No stinkin’ investigation was needed by Terrell to acquit the police officer who shot Toledo!

TERRELL: I'll tell you what I see, I see a justified shooting. Any civil rights attorney who goes out and says otherwise, any police officer who says otherwise, they're lying to the American public. This officer and that freeze frame from the time that that young kid had that gun in his hand to the time he turned around was less than a second, less than a second.

And I will submit to you that the district this case will never be filed criminal charges because this officer had a justified shooting, period, end of story, not even close. Don't try to compare it. It's not a war between the police and my people of color. This is a justified shooting, end of story.

The other guest was gun fanatic and habitual race baiter Dana Loesch. After agreeing with Terrell, she went a step further by weaponizing Toledo’s death against his family and the Black community at large, while cloaking herself in concern.

LOESCH: I agree with everything that Leo just said there, Sean. And it's heartbreaking to watch this.

I mean, this 13 years old, 13 years old and all the people that are doing the keyboard analytics here, I bet none of these individuals ever had someone or ever engaged someone in an alley with a gun at night. I bet none of those individuals that are riding this cop right now have ever have ever had that happen to them.

…

Let me let me ask this too, Sean, we always talk about people's lives mattering. Adam Toledo's life matter. But you know what Adam Toledo's life mattered enough that the people around him should not have allowed a 13-year-old child out into an alleyway in a city in the middle of the night with an armed 21-year-old who was a prohibited possessor. No one's having that conversation.

Lives matter and they matter enough to take care of them. Sean, lives matter enough that they don't allow children to get into this situation. So if everybody's going to be going off on this cop, where are all the adults in Adam Toledo's life right now? And that is not politically incorrect to say, that is the correct thing that people should be saying right now.

Terrell agreed and he carried the weaponization even further.

TERRELL: I agree with her 100 percent. This situation was a perfect situation where the officer follow everything right and you don't hear any, any such type of applause or acknowledgement on the part of the left.

You know what, Sean? If you're on the left, it's bad to be a police officer. If you are a Democratic politician, you downplay any type of law enforcement experience that's how whack the left is. They have a war against law enforcement.

…

The Democratic Party is no longer a law and order party. It's not the JFK party. It's not even the Bill Clinton party. It is a socialist party run by the squad with AOC and Tlaib which totally is inconsistent with American values regarding protecting a civilized society.

Hannity weighed in by claiming to be saddened by Toledo’s death – but not too sad to use it against Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Blacks Behaving Badly.

HANNITY: It is sad. I really mean this, children are our national treasure. No other way to put it. You know, every child deserves law and order and to be safe and secure. This is not a safe city.

I've been talking, Dana, and scrolling the names that nobody ever hears of people in Chicago shot. People in Chicago shot and murdered. We've been -- we've been talking about this and scrolling those names on this program since Obama and Biden were in the White House. Nobody ever lifts a finger to a 13-year old kid, he's a kid. He's out at 2:30 in the morning, gun residue on his hands, it's so sad, the whole picture is sad and nobody seems to lift a finger to solve these problems.

LOESCH: Exactly, what's going on in this child's life that he felt the need - I was reading that there's gang activity involved also that he felt the need to go seek out inclusion in a gang. What's going on in this 13-year- old child's life that he is out with a 21-year-old?

And, Sean, where I come from, 21-year-olds hanging out with 13-year-olds, you're either a kid toucher or you're child trafficking or something. What's happening here? That's weird, that's a weird situation.

…

And again if Adam Toledo's life mattered, then it is worth it to ask why didn't the people around him value it enough apparently to keep him out of that alley? As a mother, I'm asking this -- I have teenagers. No way I would allow my teenage kids to be running around in an alley at night, armed.

You can see how Hannity “doesn’t rush to judgment” below, from the April 15, 2021 Hannity show.