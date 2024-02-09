Sean Hannity admitted that the “migrant shoplifter” tackled by the Guardian Angels vigilantes on his show was neither a migrant nor a shoplifter. But he left out some damning details and sanitized others on behalf of his Guardian Angel pal, Curtis Sliwa.

I’ve written twice about Fox’s shocking lack of concern for the truth after Curtis Sliwa appeared on the Hannity show to fear monger about dangerous migrants taking over the city. Then, while on the air, he boasted that his vigilante posse had just caught a migrant shoplifter who was later arrested. That was on Tuesday. The story was debunked on Wednesday. But Hannity didn’t tell his viewers what really happened until the end of his show on Thursday.

And even then, Hannity left out a few crucial details and whitewashed others.

Here’s what he said last night:

HANNITY: Before we go tonight I want to talk about Curtis Sliwa’s appearance on this show on Tuesday night when members of The Guardian Angels stopped a man and the police were called. Now Curtis said that the man was a migrant and that he was shoplifting. Fox News has since spoken to the NYPD. Apparently the statements made by Curtis that the man is a migrant is not true, and the man was given a summons for disorderly conduct.

Now today, Curtis Sliwa acknowledged to The Washington Post that the man has not been charged with shoplifting and Curtis said in part, quote I shouldn't have been listening to the crowd that was my mistake. I should not have had that knee jerk reaction.

Again, on this show, we always want to set the record straight.

Hannity correctly quoted what Sliwa reportedly told The Post. But there was no mention that Sliwa told The Associated Press he had believed the man was a migrant because he was “'speaking Spanish' and because other Guardian Angels had encountered him with other Spanish speakers on previous patrols." In other words, Sliwa's mistake was not just "listening to the crowd."

Nor did Hannity indicate any regret on his own or Sliwa’s part for The Guardian Angel saying on the air Tuesday night, “The Guardian Angels spotted him, stopped him, he resisted, and let’s just say we gave him a little pain compliance. His mother back in Venezuela felt the vibrations. He’s sucking concrete, the cops scraped him off the asphalt.”

Also not mentioned? Sliwa has a record of faking crimes for the sake of publicity.

There was no apology, either, for tackling a man who was, in reality, heckling the Guardian Angels, not shoplifting. The same Washington Post article that Hannity cited also noted that Sliwa “said he was happy with the job his Angels did containing the man he wrongfully claimed was a shoplifter. ‘These things happen, they happen with the police all the time,’ Sliwa told The Post.”

Most importantly, there was no concern about the dangers of vigilantism, which is the most important takeaway from this whole tale.

Hannity’s claim to “always want to set the record straight” is laughable. This is the guy who has never publicly owned up, much less apologized for lying to his viewers about the 2020 presidential election. He is still harboring secrets about Jan. 6, 2021 that he has refused to tell the Jan. 6 committee. He failed to set the record straight after his baseless claims that Hillary Clinton had suffered a “mini seizure” were debunked. I could go on and on but you probably get the picture.

You can watch Hannity “set the record straight” below, from the February 8, 2024 Hannity.