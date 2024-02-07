During his appearance on the Hannity show, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa told viewers that an altercation in the background was his posse tackling a migrant shoplifter. The man was neither a recent migrant nor a shoplifter.

CNN describes the Guardian Angels as a “New York City-based vigilante group known for its targeting of migrants.” That, plus the fact that Sliwa is a Republican qualifies him for Hannity love.

Sliwa was on the Hannity show last night to demonize and fear monger about migrants in New York City and to paint Mayor Eric Adams as an anti-white Black racist - both because he decided to give migrants food debit cards (instead of directly providing them food) and because he boasted about the diversity of his administration, saying how much “chocolate” is “leading the City of New York.”

“He likes chocolate over vanilla,” Hannity groused. “It sounds a little like Louis Farrakhan to me.” (Louis Farrakhan is Hannity’s uber-Black racist boogeyman).

Sliwa joined the show from Times Square, along with some of his vigilante buddies, looking like they were in the middle of some kind of patrol. It was almost as if they were looking for someone to target.

But first, Sliwa had time to attack Adams as “single handedly destroying this city by giving illegal aliens everything.” Sliwa lost to Adams in the last mayoral election.

But before the conversation went much further, Sliwa announced that “thank God” one of his guys had “just taken down one of the migrant guys right here on the corner.”

“They’ve taken over!” Sliwa exclaimed, meaning the migrants. Fox’s camera showed his folks shoving a man and forcing him to the ground.

Later in the show, Sliwa returned to talk about what had happened. Mediaite explains:

“He had been shoplifting,” claimed Sliwa. “The Guardian Angels spotted him, stopped him, he resisted, and let’s just say we gave him a little pain compliance. His mother back in Venezuela felt the vibrations. He’s sucking concrete, the cops scraped him off the asphalt, he’s on his way to jail, but they’ll cut him loose.”

He continued, “We gotta take 42nd Street back, Sean. These illegals think they own this street, they think they rule the night. This is our country, if they can’t abide by the rules, then we’re gonna kick ’em back from where they came.”

“You shoplift, you commit crime, you assault people, you don’t belong in our country and we’re gonna make sure you pay a price for that,” he concluded. “We gotta fight for what we know is right and you saw a little bit of this. They got a little bit of taste of what the Guardian Angels are gonna do to liberate Times Square from them.”

As it turns out, the man was neither a recent immigrant nor a shoplifter.

From CNN:

“On Tuesday February 6 at 21:33 police responded to a 911 call for a ‘disorderly male,’” police said in a statement. “Upon arrival officers were informed that the male had repeatedly attempted to interfere with and disrupt a live interview. The male was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.”

A law enforcement official told CNN’s Mark Morales the man was not a recent migrant. Instead, he was a 23-year-old from the Bronx who moved to the US when he was 10 years old. The man had attempted to get Sliwa’s attention while he was on the air Tuesday night, when the group confronted him, the official said.

Mediaite notes that Sliwa has admitted to faking at least six crimes for publicity.

You can watch Sliwa’s first appearance on Hannity below, from the February 6, 2024 show.

