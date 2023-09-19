Rep. Lauren Boebert misbehaving at a public Beetlejuice performance is A-OK with “comedian” Greg Gutfeld – because Black people!

Yesterday, I wrote that Fox News had ignored Rep. Lauren Boebert’s public disturbance, including petting, vaping, and singing, at a Denver performance of Beetlejuice. Last night, at least one host figured out a way to cover it the Fox News way, i.e. as right-wing propaganda – Greg Gutfeld.

The Gutfeld! show devoted more than a quarter of the show’s hour to Boebert “comedy” that also included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, claims that Republican grandmothers are sexier than Democratic ones, and other “jokes” that were basically meant to make light of the utter hypocrisy of these “Christian values” folks.

First, Gutfeld, suggested that Boebert and Noem are being persecuted in the media only because of their politics: “It’s political dissident season,” he sneered, meaning people with views that make “so-called tolerant media elites shriek like you told them their kids are going to a trade school.”

After a passing “joke” about people “dirtier than Hunter Biden’s bedsheets,” Gutfeld called Boebert and Noem “the hottest grannies” and “more fun than Joy Behar and a blackface juggling doughnuts on a unicycle.”

Gutfeld described Boebert’s ejection from Beetlejuice by saying, “Apparently, she vaped and talk too much throughout the performance, too much for the management's liking.”

FACT CHECK: We don’t know that that’s why she was kicked out. The Denver Post reported that venue officials said she had been “vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the performance. In other words, the public petting quite possibly played a role that the theater was too discrete to mention.

Gutfeld did get around to the groping but first, he made a completely gratuitous racial dig: “Wait, you're not supposed to vape and talk at a theater. Tell that to the audience at a Tyler Perry movie.” The photo of Perry was displayed on the screen, just in case a viewer was unaware Perry is Black. The obvious message: Blacks routinely misbehave and get away with what Boebert got in trouble for.

Moving on to the breast and crotch massaging, Gutfeld said, “The media act as if it was the worst thing to happen in a theater since the Lincoln assassination because she showed you you don't need to visit the concession stand to grab some Whoppers.” He added, “Now to me, Boebert looks like a lot of fun, even if she should stick to musicals like Beauty and the Breast or the Loin King or Fiddler on my Boob.” Hilarious, right?

Gutfeld quoted from a Meghan McCain tweet that “Children might have been nearby.” He adopted a mock, scary tone to add, “They would have been scarred for life!” Then, deliberately deflecting from Boebert’s hypocrisy, he said, “After all, no one attends musical theater and expects to see a man who's interested to women. Yeah, but that possibility is true of anywhere you might hook up, right? Not all of us are like Hunter and get Daddy to pay for rooms at the Chateau Marmont for work.”

The talk moved on to Noem and Lewandowski. But even there, Gutfeld deflected, gratuitously whining, “Obama’s letters admitting that he fantasized about men were all but ignored by the press. Or about how liberal media treats Hunter. Here's the Cliff Notes version. It's just wrong to go after Hunter. His daddy loves him so much. And he's in recovery, right? And he only hired those hookers to give Joe's Corvette a wax job. But these people, they're the pervs.”

No, not pervs, probably - hypocrites.

You can watch the whole thing below, from the September 18, 2023 Gutfeld!

(Updated with minor copy edits at 10:15 PM)