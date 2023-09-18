We can just imagine the 24 /7 poutrage on Fox if a Democrat was thrown out of a theater for heavy petting, vaping, singing and more.

In case you missed it, or were looking for it on Fox News, Rep. Lauren Boebert, smack dab in the middle of her “I’m a serious legislator” con job tour, was kicked out of a Beetlejuice performance at a Denver theater for “vaping, singing, recording, and "causing a disturbance.” Later, Boebert tweeted, “I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theater and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

Well, it turns out there was something else going on that Boebert may have enjoyed a bit too much: a grope-fest with her boyfriend, during the play, in public.

Mediaite has more:

The video shows Boebert’s date groping her chest and the congresswoman returning the favor by rubbing his crotch, perhaps in an effort to deliver a lesson on what is and is not constitutionally protected behavior in a crowded theater.

Fox News Digital covered the initial incident and reported on Boebert’s subsequent apology almost a week [sic] on Friday. “Boebert ‘truly sorry’ after causing disturbance at Denver theatre that was caught on video,” read the somewhat euphemistic headline on the second article.

But none of its television personalities — including comedian Greg Gutfeld — have brought up Boebert’s heavy-petting session on-air, according to a review of transcripts. The glaring omission was first flagged by Matt Gertz of Media Matters.

Glaring omission, indeed. Not only can we imagine the non-stop coverage had ANY Democrat engaged in similar behavior, we KNOW how Fox has obsessively covered a much more minor “offense” by Senator John Fetterman:

More coverage of the key congressional decorum story of the past few days. pic.twitter.com/ZxliDJxiH8 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 18, 2023

(Boebert image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0)