Poor Fox Newsies are in quite a pickle over the big news that dropped about Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial candidate and current lieutenant governor. In case you missed it, CNN had quite the scoop Thursday afternoon. With meticulous reporting, the network reported:

Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found.

Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.”

The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two.

Robinson already had an especially vile record. But that didn’t stop, or maybe it propelled, a slew of MAGA personalities to sing his praises. The Robinson slobberers include such Fox faves as Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Sean Hannity said on his radio program, “Democrats have been trying to smear, slander, you know, besmirch, attack the lieutenant governor day in and day out. ... I watch what any politician like yourself goes through, and I do wonder. I'm like, why would anybody bother? And I know why you bother because you care.”

Donald Trump endorsed Robinson for governor, calling him “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

That’s not looking so good for Felon Trump now. Especially when Robinson was already trailing in the North Carolina polls and Trump is neck-and-neck with Kamala Harris in a state that recently went from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

On Thursday’s The Five, Media Matters caught race-based civil war advocate and “the Holocaust taught Jews useful skills” cohost Greg Gutfeld doing his best to make light of the revelations about Robinson and to keep any stain off the network’s favorite p***y grabber and presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

The Five’s lone liberal, Jessica Tarlov, highlighted some of the worst revelations about Robinson as well as Trump’s praise.

Gutfeld’s response: “How dare you kink shame!”

Tarlov continued, noting that while Democrat Josh Stein was already likely to win the gubernatorial race, the new scandal puts North Carolina “even more in play for Democrats.”

Then she took a good swipe at Trump: "And this, again, is evidence of the type of candidates that Donald Trump thinks are good for the country,” she said.

Gutfeld revealed his disgusting lack of morals. As I said above, Robinson’s unfitness for office was already glaringly apparent. But Gutfeld pretended otherwise. “Let’s state the obvious here,” Gutfeld said. “Do you think Trump actually knew this guy was on porn sites?”

“My point is that Donald Trump likes anyone who likes him. And he doesn't bother to do the work – “ Tarlov began,

“That's called being human,” the civil war advocate said.

We know darned well that if a Democrat Kamala Harris endorsed was even half as unfit and repulsive as Robinson, Gutfeld and his MAGA cronies would have tarred her endlessly over it.

You can watch Gutfeld try to defend the indefensible below, from the September 19, 2024 The Five, via Media Matters.