Greg Gutfeld went rogue on The Five yesterday when he sent a message to his boss through the airwaves: The heck with your stinking health rules.

Last month, CEO Lachlan Murdoch sent a memo to employees stating, “[T]he health and safety of our workforce has remained my priority. With that as the guiding principle, we are deferring our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than September 7, immediately after Labor Day.” But Murdoch doesn't have the same concerns for Fox viewers, though. The network has spent the last year suggesting viewers shrug off off COVID safety protocols.

Yesterday, “Dr.” Gutfeld declared that keeping people at home is spreading COVID.

GUTFELD: If you send people – old, young, sick, healthy – to their apartments or to their homes, you are only spreading the disease. This is an indoor illness, not an outdoor one.

And yet, “Dr. Gutfeld” followed that up by demanding a return to the studio which, one assumes, is inside. But at least he acknowledged being a hypocrite. He acknowledged something else, too:

GUTFELD: We are hypocrites when we are giving our own advice on this because all of us, I believe, have been vaccinated. Some of us have gotten COVID and been vaccinated which essentially makes you superhuman.

Lecturing people on the science, as we are sitting in our isolated boxes, is it really correct? I think that it’s like — we have to send a message. I mean, what message are we sending by being separate right now? I think it’s time to return to the studio.

MARTHA MACCALLUM (COHOST): There we go.

[…]

GUTFELD: And we weigh the benefits and the risks, so let's get back in the studio. There is no science. We have the vaccines and we have the rapid testing. There is no reason for us to be doing this all the time, unless it's legal BS, which is probably the case for everything in life. We are controlled by lawyers.

When Gutfeld said, “all of us, I believe, have been vaccinated,” cohost Dagen McDowell shook her head. Still, it’s a stunning revelation given how Tucker Carlson and his primetime Fox colleagues have worked hard to delegitimize the vaccine to viewers.

Maybe Gutfeld is feeling a wee bit sensitive on the hypocrisy front given that his so-called comedy show requires testing, face masks and social distancing for all audience members.

One other point: While the other cohosts smiled and seemed to support the idea of returning to the studio, Juan Williams remained stone-faced.

You can watch “Dr. Gutfeld” below, from the April 22, 2021 The Five, via Media Matters.