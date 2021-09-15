Nearly 6,000 Texans have died of COVID-19 in the past month but pro-life pro-fetus Gov. Greg Abbott seems to think his most important COVID duty is to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Sean Hannity, of course, was all on board during their friendly chat last night. Though he’s not a lawyer, he called Biden’s mandate (which is broadly popular with the public) “madness.” Hannity declared, “I believe you have a strong case and will very likely be successful” in the lawsuit Abbott vows to bring against it.

Abbott likes to call himself “pro-life” but he uttered not one word of sorrow about the nearly 60,000 dead Texans from COVID (so far) nor one word of concern for their grieving families. Nor did he show any interest in the Texans whose lives he’s putting at risk by obsessively fighting face mask and vaccine mandates.

But the guy who hopes to win re-election next year by suppressing votes, postured as a champion of the U.S. Constitution: “Well, Sean, it turns out that President Biden is becoming a habitual violator of the United States Constitution,” Abbott said. He added proudly, “I have issued an executive order already in existence that prohibits any government from imposing a vaccine mandate on my fellow Texans.”

This is also the same guy who tweeted on September 1, “No freedom is more precious than life itself.”

No freedom is more precious than life itself.



Starting today, every unborn child with a heartbeat will be protected from the ravages of abortion.



Texas will always defend the right to life.#ProLife pic.twitter.com/kmsxAqjE5C — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2021

But while Abbott doesn’t seem to care about human lives once they are born (don’t forget, he responded to the horrific Texas freeze that likely killed about 700 by blaming green energy and lowballing the deaths), businesses are almost as sacred to him as fetuses.

ABBOTT: President Biden's order, it will cause businesses maybe to shut down. I've seen a report that showed as many as 40 percent of workers may not show up to work if they're required to get a vaccine shot. That will cause employers not to be able to have the employees they need to run their businesses. So, this is very dangerous for business.

Despite the vaccine mandate's popularity with Americans, it remains unpopular with Republicans. Which means not with Hannity, despite his claims of being pro-science and pro-vaccine. In fact, he didn’t even mention the poll. Nor did he point out that Texas has the highest daily average of COVID hospitalizations and the second highest daily average of deaths.

Instead, Hannity insisted he doesn’t play a doctor on radio and TV (even though he has done so repeatedly), while throwing out his “scientific” opinions.

HANNITY: I'm against one-size-fits-all, you know, medicine here. What about people that have rare conditions? What about people that have natural immunity, for example?

If we're going to follow science completely, that would be things -- you know, how is it that Joe Biden only last week for the first time mentioned monoclonal antibodies like Regeneron as a therapeutic when taken very early has shown tremendous results from what I've seen?

But I'm not a doctor. I refuse to play doctor on radio and TV. I ask people to ask their doctors and make the right decision based on their unique health history, their current medical condition, do their own research, talk to their doctor, doctors, medical professionals they trust.

How is it Dr. Joe knows better than somebody's own doctor?

HANNITY: Yeah, Dr. Rand Paul had COVID. He said -- he talked about T cell antibodies, for example. The Cleveland Clinic, they're going to study it even further but they had their initial results were that they felt -- initial results -- that well, if, in fact, you had it you don't need any vaccine, but they're urging people now to get vaccines, but they're studying it further.

But the initial results were very impressive. So, again, following the science. And then you got the issue we now have breakthrough cases. So why isn't there more emphasis -- and I'm not a doctor -- on therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies, like Regeneron? Like I know Ron DeSantis, your counterpart, he set up centers all over Florida. I think you're doing it in Texas.

Abbott was suddenly willing to consider the sick people in Texas – in order to boast that he’s “opening these Regeneron antibody therapeutic centers across the entire state of Texas." Abbott said, "It's so important for people to understand the value that this antibody therapy provides. It can help people quickly recover from COVID, and it is absolutely free.”

What these phony medical experts didn’t mention is that the real ones say Regeneron is not a substitute for the vaccine because it does not prevent you from contracting COVID and inadvertently spreading it. It’s also way more costly. As Healthline notes, the cost of Regeneron’s two-drug cocktail is $1,250 per infusion whereas the vaccine is about $20 a dose, though the government will pay for both.

But Abbott has promoted more ways to kill Americans beyond COVID. He recently signed into law a bill that allows almost anyone to get a handgun, without a permit, and whether they know how to use it or not. And now, his deep love for fetuses has taken priority over the life of their mothers with his extreme abortion ban that does not exclude all instances in which a woman’s health may be at risk and whose narrow exceptions make it likely that health providers will be very conservative about interpreting it.

It speaks volumes that, like other Republicans, Hannity didn’t want to talk about Texas’ abortion law.

You can watch the utter lack of concern for suffering Texans below, from the September 13, 2021 Hannity.