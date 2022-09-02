Donald Trump bestie, Jeanine Pirro, suddenly cares about divisiveness. And surprise! She used that newfound sensitivity as an excuse to pre-bash President Joe Biden's speech tonight.

As I’ve previously reported, Pirro has quite a long history with former President P***y Grabber and current classified documents stealer. Her now ex-husband, an allegedly mob-connected lawyer with whom she was married for 32 years, was on retainer for Trump, though that seems to have ended when Albert Pirro was convicted of 34 counts of tax evasion and conspiracy.

Apparently, Jeanine Pirro still has some affection for her ex. She reportedly successfully lobbied then-President P***y Grabber for a pardon shortly before he left office (taking some of our nation's most sensitive intelligence with him).

But today, Pirro played an empathetic soul on TV – for the express purpose of attacking President Joe Biden, an obviously authentic empathetic soul.

Pirro’s clear goal was to pre-smear Biden’s prime time address tonight, about the “soul of the nation.” She claimed that Biden planned for his speech to “unify” the country. But the clip she played showed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying, “What we’re going to hear from him is how to move this country forward … it’s going to be optimistic, it’s going to be hopeful.”

But that was really just an excuse for Pirro to start bellyaching that for months, Biden’s rhetoric “has been anything but unifying.” As if her birther buddy who made a career out of insulting people, places and things, often with lies (not counting how he likely compromised our national security) was a conservative version of JFK.

We saw a clip of Biden calling the “ultra MAGA agenda” “extreme” and “a threat to our very democracy.”

Not surprisingly, Pirro didn’t want to talk about how she and her MAGA fellows are pro-democracy, because she can't. She was deposed last week by Dominion Voting Systems as part of their $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for spreading lies that the 2020 election was stolen, a pretext for actually stealing it. (The Dominion suit is not to be confused with Smartmatic’s similar $2.7 billion lawsuit, in which Pirro was named as a defendant, though that particular claim has been dismissed).

No, our newly-minted democracy lover used her newly-minted love of unity to start spreading hate and partisan division. Just what the Founding Fathers envisioned, I’m sure!

PIRRO: We shouldn’t be surprised because for the last two years, Joe Biden has divided Americans at every turn. …

Joe’s message is clear. They tried to destroy democracy in 2020 and if you’re not careful and vote Democrat, they’re going to do it again in the midterms.

FACT CHECK: Pirro must have already forgotten how 147 of her peeps voted to overturn the 2020 election results. And with all the focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop, she apparently missed that plenty others in her tribe have already announced their desire to have Republican officials overturn the will of the voters in the future.

Pirro’s “proof” that Biden is wrong in his concern about MAGA extremism was a clip of Rep. Kevin McCarthy making his own prebuttal of Biden’s speech.

MCCARTHY: Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans.

Yes, if only Biden had called the FBI “the Gestapo” or suggested assassinating Dr. Anthony Fauci or “only” deliberately endangered him – why Biden might have been rewarded for all that “unity” with his own Fox News show!

PIRRO: Despite what Joe Biden says, the vast majority of Americans want the same thing. We want a strong economy, cheap gas, a reasonable cost of living, safety for our families and fairness and equal treatment regardless of what political party you belong to.

But that’s a problem for Joe Biden. Because he hasn’t been able to deliver on any of that. So, he’s resorting to name calling and smears in the hope that it will save Democrats in the midterms.

Sorry, Jeanine, but do you know what else Americans want? They want the safety of having fewer guns on the streets; they want safety from extreme weather; the right to read whatever books they choose; the right to choose whether to give birth or not; they want to be free from crushing student loan debt; they also want the security of expanded access to health care and the fairness of wealthy people paying their fair share in taxes.

Let me know when you go on the air calling for Republicans to start putting some of those priorities into programs. Because Biden already has.

But I'm not holding my breath.

You can watch Pirro “defend” MAGA extremism by complaining about it getting called out below, from the September 1, 2022 Jesse Watters Primetime.