Bret Baier, Fox’s top “news” anchor, promoted the right-wing messaging around the Durham investigation – even as his own guests repeatedly debunked the supposedly big story.

It’s a complicated story but Media Matters does a good job of summarizing the nothingburger that Fox News wants to turn into Watergate – just as Donald Trump gets in ever hotter water that the network would prefer to ignore:

In a February 12 statement, former President Donald Trump falsely asserted that new findings from special counsel John Durham “provides indisputable evidence that [his] campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign.” Soon after, right-wing outlets picked up the story, echoing Trump’s lies as an opportunity to revive a years-long obsession with unproven claims that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton illegally spied on the Trump campaign. However, this hysteria ginned up by conservative media appears to actually be a combination of “mostly wrong or old news.”

Murdoch-owned outlets especially have been pushing this narrative. Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post have all repeated the “Trump was spied on” angle in response to the pretrial motion filed by Durham against Michael A. Sussmann, a former Democratic Party lawyer.

Media Matters also has a good roundup of Fox lies and distortions on the matter, including host Jesse Watters describing Hillary Clinton as a “certified political criminal” and suggesting the Clinton campaign’s alleged plot to link Trump with Russia did more “damage” than the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

You may recall that when Fox News honchos pleaded with the Democrats to hold a presidential primary debate on the network, they described Baier, along with Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum as “embody[ing] the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism.” Since then, Wallace has left the network and MacCallum got a demotion in order to put a more opinionated, i.e. Trumpier show in her timeslot. It has now been taken over by the aforementioned Jesse Watters.

Baier has enough scruples or concern for his reputation to keep him from lying outright. But he also knows he owes his paycheck to keeping the MAGA crowd happy. So here’s how he suggested the MAGA lies were valid while discounting the truth as opinion:

First, Baier suggested that the Durham “revelations” are all a matter of interpretation of an important, ongoing investigation. Then he weaponized that against the mainstream media for not making this a huge story like Fox is:

BAIER: It depends on what you were looking at, or what you were reading, how to interpret the results of the latest finding by John Durham in the investigation into the Trump-Russia probe. It is still coming out. We are still learning more. However, the revelations did not sit well with some in the mainstream media. Some downplayed them. Others just ignored them.

Baier then neatly skipped over the “findings” and played several clips of other media figures noting their lack of substance.

Baier next turned to former United States attorney Andrew McCarthy to address the lack of coverage.

McCarthy jumped on the mainstream media demonizing – and then immediately affirmed that there’s no there there:

MCCARTHY: I think there ought to be a lot more coverage, Bret, because it's very alarming. But you do have to keep reminding yourself that the only thing that Durham has alleged at this point is in connection with Michael Sussmann, the Democratic Party-connected lawyer, the only thing he has alleged is that he misled the FBI about who his clients were. He hasn't even alleged that the information that they brought to him was in any way fraudulent, although it has been suggested that it's misleading.



And Durham is operating from a premise that the government officials were duped, not that they were in on it. I think if you're going to have a Watergate-style bonanza of a conspiracy, and we'll have to see what Durham's final product looks like, but you would think that the government officials in that kind of an arrangement would be driving the train. And here what Durham is basically saying is that they were saps.

Let me pause to note that Baier and other hosts have a pretty good idea of what their guests will say. He also likely has a lot of input in who those guests are. So it’s also quite likely Baier was putting on a show of playing the Good MAGA Cop when he pushed McCarthy to hype the “most troubling” part of the allegation:

BAIER: Yes, but, Andy, when you look at that, that filing, what's, number one, most troubling to you? And number two, how do you read it? Is this an effort to get Sussmann to help and assist and go bigger?

Again, McCarthy deflated the balloon:

MCCARTHY: Any prosecutor wants to have somebody cooperate and go higher. So that's always thrumming in the mix. But what I see, Bret, is that there's an interesting allegation that's made, but it doesn't change the underlying facts of the case. And from Sussmann's perspective, at least from his lawyers are saying, they think it's a weak false statements case because it's only Sussmann and the FBI's general counsel in the room, so it's one guy's recollection against the others. It's not transcribed, it's not recorded, and they think that James Baker, the FBI's general counsel, has made different versions of what happened on different occasions.

Baier was not deterred. He moved on to panelist Hugh Hewitt:

BAIER: The Wall Street Journal has this: "Trump really was spied on. White House communications are supposed to be secure, and the notion that any contractor -- much less one with ties to a presidential campaign -- could access them is alarming enough. The implication that the data was exploited for a political purpose is a scandal that requires investigation under oath. The unfold information underscores that the Russia collusion story was one of the dirtiest tricks in U.S. political history. Mr. Durham should tell the whole sordid story."



And Hugh, the question is, will he, and when?

Hewitt drew Watergate analogies but he also pretty much acknowledged the whole thing will likely fizzle out.

HEWITT: Well, it depends on Mr. Sussmann. It seems to me that the analogy that Sussmann is, he's either going to be John Dean, who was the desk officer for Watergate who rolled over and made a deal with the prosecutors and brought everyone down, or he's going to be G. Gordon Liddy and the only people who are going to get penalized for this are him, and Perkins partners aren't going to have to pay any liability.



But if Sussman doesn't say anything, I think what Andy just said about the fact that it's a one-on-one conversation with the FBI general counsel in a weak false statements case, right now Sussmann is staying very strong, silent, and pushing back. So I just don't have a lot of optimism that this goes big unless he rolls over like John Dean did and rat everyone out.

Panelist Mara Liasson was another doubter.

LIASSON: Yes, we don't know if there's anybody to rat out. That's the problem. This is one little piece of an investigation. So far, as you've just explained, the only crime that has been alleged is a false statement to the FBI. We've got to see what Durham comes up with, if anything.



Finally, panelist Tom Bevan got back on total MAGA message, not by actually validating the Durham “bombshell” but by seeming to do so by excoriating the rest of the media for not taking seriously the “big news” that everybody had just acknowledged isn’t.

BEVAN: The media double standard here is absolutely glaring. As you mentioned, Bret, no time spent on any of the networks. "The New York Times" and "Washington Post" didn't even cover it until today when they each spent about 1,500 words defending it, downplaying it, explaining why it wasn't a big deal, after we just spent years and years of the media running with far less. If this was any sort of filing regarding Donald Trump is all we would be hearing about from the media day in and day out. And so that to me is the troubling issue here. The media has again revealed itself as putting their thumb on the scale for one side and not the other.

You can see how Fox’s “news” division legitimizes BS below, from the February 15, 2022 Special Report.