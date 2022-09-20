Those “Christians” at Fox News couldn’t be happier about Ron DeSantis cruelly using migrants as political pawns at taxpayer expense - because we’re having a conversation and the libs are getting owned. Just don’t dare not to say Merry Christmas!

Jesse Watters – who has ambushed people for the express purpose of embarrassing them and perhaps endangering them for not having the holidays more explicitly “Christmas," couldn’t have looked more delighted at DeSantis’ very un-Christian behavior – because it owned the libs. Just what Jesus would have done, I’m sure.

WATTERS: Liberals continuing their meltdown over illegal immigrants showing up in their ritzy towns. It took only two days after arriving for migrants to be shipped away from Martha’s Vineyard, even though the island is flush with cash and plenty of beds.

Turns out Democrats don’t practice what they preach on providing sanctuary.

Turns out Watters is either lying or too lazy to get the facts. Or both.

FACT CHECK: First of all, the migrants are not “illegal.” They are seeking asylum, which is a legal process in the U.S.

From NPR:

SIMON RIOS (REPORTER): So the universal story among these 50 Venezuelans - it seems they trekked from Venezuela from different parts of the country through the jungle of Panama. We're talking kids as young as 2 to one gentleman I interviewed who is almost 70. And after presenting themselves to border officials in Texas, where they sought asylum, they were released and ended up in San Antonio.

Notice how “Christ-loving” Watters couldn’t care less about the fact that DeSantis used young children and senior citizens as pawns, nor the horrible ordeal they all underwent to flee their country.

Even worse, “Christ-loving” Watters was so busy smearing his fellow Americans, he couldn’t be bothered with the facts.

FACT CHECK: The migrants were not moved because they were unwanted but because a military base on Cape Cod was better equipped to handle them. As NPR’s Rios noted, there was “an incredible outpouring of support” for them on Martha’s Vineyard. But the base will allow them to get medical and legal attention they couldn’t get on Martha’s Vineyard “going into the cold season with very few jobs and almost no housing.”

“Christ-loving” Watters added, with glee, “Red state governors are as defiant as ever.”

Watters later falsely described the migrants as, “they break into the country, breaking our laws.”

Cohost Greg Gutfeld was all in on the disinforming cruelty, too. I’m old enough to remember when Gutfeld said he wanted to split up the U.S., claiming, “I’m sick and tired of people who hate this country.” But now, he said he doesn’t blame migrants for being “happy to be here” because “It’s the greatest place in the world.” But maybe he just forgot to mention that only applies to red states (even though he lives and works in blue New York).

Nor did “sick and tired of people who hate this country” Gutfeld mind Watters’ false attacks on the people of Martha’s Vineyard. In fact, he piled on. And, by the way, Greggie, it didn’t sound like you really love America the way you claim. Nor did his cohosts who laughed heartily during his harangue.

GUTFELD: The Republicans succeeded in doing what the Democrats and media always say they want - a conversation, right?

Whenever we would talk about a policy and talk about law enforcement or justice or we “we have to follow the rules,” they’d go, “We really need to have a conversation.”

So now you have a conversation. The only way you can get the conversation was to shame and expose the liberals for their phony compassion.

…

We’re just raising awareness. And raising awareness is, like, the greatest thing liberals have ever wanted to do, from the beginning of time.

What we’re seeing right here is “Not in my backyard, unless you’re trimming the hedges.” Then we love you, but I’m so glad the leaf blower is so loud so I don’t have to talk to you. No, you can’t use the bathroom. You can’t have any water, either.

But we love our migrants, don’t we? Yeah, you rich, entitled freak. You panicked over 50 migrants coming over. When they’re leaving, you learn two words: one of them “adios,” so you can hug them on the way out. That was so compassionate.

[…]

[Liberals] are an embarrassment.

Cohost Dana Perino failed to challenge the false claim that the migrants had been “deported” to Cape Cod. Instead, she speculated, without evidence, that the Republican governor of Massachusetts “was probably empathetic to what the border states are going through, but he can’t get the attention of the White House.” She said she thinks “one of the reasons this is happening is that the liberals are embarrassed.”

Apparently, compassion and horror-at-cruelty are concepts Perino just can’t get her mind around. Even though she later claimed that “all of these people, we should care about them all, whether they’re at the border town or they’re in Martha’s Vineyard, and that’s what you don’t see yet.”

We certainly didn’t see her or any of her conservative colleagues caring about them.

You can watch the Murdoch-bankrolled cruelty, lies and hate for America below, from the September 19, 2022 The Five.