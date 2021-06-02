If you’re a Fox News devotee, you might not know that Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Mike Flynn, said he’d like to see a Myanmar-style military coup happen in this country.

As BBC explains, the Myanmar military seized control of the country on February 1, following a general election which Aung San Suu Kyi and her NLD party won by a landslide.

The armed forces had backed the opposition, who were demanding a rerun of the vote, claiming widespread fraud.

The election commission said there was no evidence to support these claims.

The coup took place as a new session of parliament was set to open.

Ms Suu Kyi has been held at an unknown location since the coup. She is facing various charges, including violating the country's official secrets act, possessing illegal walkie-talkies and publishing information that may "cause fear or alarm".

That’s what Flynn – a guy who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, before withdrawing his plea, after retaining Sidney “Kraken” Powell, before Trump Attorney General William Barr unsuccessfully tried to withdraw the charges and before Trump pardoned him - thinks is just the ticket for the U.S.

At a QAnon conference in Dallas, Flynn said that what happened in Myanmar “should happen here.”

That’s the same Memorial Day weekend in which Fox & Friends hosts complained that Vice President Kamala Harris had disrespected the troops by telling Americans to “enjoy the long weekend.” Cohost Carley Shimkus even had the nerve to claim Harris' tweet indicated, “we are going back to that Obama era of apologies” rather than being “proud of who we are as a nation.”

And yet, with such obsessive concern for others showing patriotism on Memorial Day weekend, nobody on Fox has mentioned Flynn’s traitorous rhetoric. From May 30, the day of Flynn’s remarks, through the morning of June 2, Fox spent no time covering them, as per Media Matters:

After video of Flynn’s comments went viral and triggered a backlash, he claimed on social media that he had been the victim of “media manipulating my words” and that “there is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.” But as The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake pointed out, Flynn’s explanation doesn’t make sense and his remarks followed numerous instances of him “doing things that undermine the U.S. government or seek to quite literally unseat those in power.”

Many major news outlets covered the former national security adviser’s call for a military coup. Notably, CNN had devoted at least two hours to the story through 10 a.m. Wednesday, while MSNBC gave it at least 39 minutes of coverage over the same time frame. But Fox, whose propagandists had treated Flynn has a heroic victim of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and successfully lobbied Trump to pardon him, hasn’t mentioned the story at all.

Every day, Fox’s anti-Americanism gets worse.

You can watch Flynn’s May 30 remarks below, via CNN’s June 1, 2021 New Day reporting.