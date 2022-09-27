Carley Shimkus gave a perfect demonstration of how Fox propagandizes "news," in this case scare tactics about immigration.

This morning, Carley Shimkus shoveled a load of BS onto Fox & Friends viewers and called it news.

SHIMKUS: This is what open borders looks like too, guys. Four buses full of migrants have arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal this morning. New York City Mayor Eric Adams slamming Governor Abbott, saying his migrant buses have created a crisis in the city.

Thirteen thousand migrants have flooded the Big Apple in recent months, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott pointing out only one in every five migrants being processed in New York City is from the Lonestar State.

FACT CHECK: The U.S. does not have open borders. Shimkus should be ashamed of herself for pretending that polarizing GOP propaganda is truth. But this is the same woman who attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for tweeting “enjoy the long weekend” just before last Memorial Day, claiming it disrespected the troops, yet didn’t seem to have a problem with Tucker Carlson actually accusing our military of “not seem[ing] interested in protecting the country” on Memorial Day.

You can watch Shimkus show off which side of her Murdoch bread is buttered below, from the September 27, 2022 Fox & Friends.