Brit Hume and Karl Rove join the parade of Fox News conservatives urging Trump to stop being Trump.

On Fox “News” Sunday, anchor Shannon Bream displayed a poll showing that 65% of registered voters are dissatisfied with the nation’s direction. Bream asked her panel why Trump is not doing better, given that sentiment.

“Because he’s Trump,” Brit Hume said.

“And the show is over. Brit has dropped the mic,” Bream joked.

Hume continued, "The past 8-10 years have been about Donald Trump. … I don't think that the Democrats would have let Joe Biden get as far as he did if the party hadn't been confident that the Republicans were going to nominate Donald Trump again, which the Republicans did. The fact that Biden was doing even as well as he did until the very end is testament to the fact that Donald Trump - he has a very hard solid base of support, but it never gets above about 40-45% maybe a little more at best. So, his weakness is the predicate for our politics going back now three elections."

“No matter how enthusiastic his supporters are,” Hume added, Trump “nonetheless is not a majority candidate."

Karl Rove was just slightly gentler. But he had the same message. He said Trump is behind “because he is making this race other than the three big issues in this campaign; the economy, inflation, and immigration."

Trump’s rallies are an "undisciplined form of communications," Rove said. "He will say something incendiary or something will pop up, dismissing Medal of Honor winners, you know, saying the economy is not a major issue. He obscures his message because he's fundamentally undisciplined."

Hume and Rove join Larry Hogan and Neil Cavuto, Martha MacCallum, Nikki Haley, Tomi Lahren, Sean Hannity, Kevin McCarthy, Larry Kudlow, and Kellyanne Conway in sounding the alarm about Trump’s candidacy.

You can watch it below, from the August 18, 2024 Fox News Sunday.