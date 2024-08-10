Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan and Fox host Neil Cavuto were definitely not fans of Trump’s Thursday presser.

It wasn’t totally clear whether Fox’s Special Report was deliberately trying to criticize Donald Trump’s bizarre “news conference” on Thursday. But there’s no doubt that Larry Hogan, the Republican former governor of Maryland and current U.S. Senate candidate, and Your World host Neil Cavuto definitely were doing so.

In fact, the two seemed to be criticizing Trump’s whole campaign approach.

"I really just think that we've got to focus on the issues and kind of avoid all this kind of gender, race, wild attacks," Hogan said about Trump’s attacks on Kamala Harris. He said there are “clear differences” on the issues and "I just don't think it's helpful to be kind of shrinking the tent and alienating swing voters and turning people off. We can't just play to the base and expect to keep winning elections."

Cavuto said, "The bigger concern among some in your party, maybe yourself as well, is when he attacks a very popular Georgia governor who's trying to help get him over the top in a state that he lost four years ago." He was referring to Trump’s wild attacks on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Coincidentally, the same issue was also highlighted on Special Report a few hours later.

Hogan was not done with Trump’s racial smears. “First real quickly, on attacking Kamala Harris for whether she's Black or Asian or what she is, I was personally insulted by that because I'm a mixed-race family and I have bi-racial grandkids and I mean what kind of a signal does that send to them?"

Then, getting to Kemp, whom Hogan called “a good friend,” he added "I just don't think that's useful at all to have a Republican nominee for President attacking a Republican governor over some perceived slight from years ago. None of this stuff is helpful if you're trying to win an election."

"Do you think Donald Trump is blowing it if he keeps this up?" Cavuto “asked.”

“I’ve heard him say he’s gonna focus on the issues and that’s sort of what I’ve been suggesting for quite a while,” Hogan replied. He said he thinks everyone in the party would like that, too. Americans don’t want to see "squabbles between governors or their wives, or first ladies, or questioning people's race, or making fun of cat ladies. That’s just not how we win elections.”

You can watch the Republican discontent with Trump below, from the August 8, 2024 Your World.