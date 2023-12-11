Sure, what Hamas did was beyond terrible – but the real villains are Democratic women and the U.N.!

Instead of concern for the survivors or how they are being treated for their trauma, Fox News Sunday host Gillian Turner prodded Rep. Nancy Mace into attacking Democratic women for not voicing enough support for the alleged Israeli victims of Hamas rapes.

Yes, there is evidence that Hamas raped and sexually assaulted women and girls on October 7th. The New York Times reported last week that Israel is still “combing through banks of video imagery and photographs of the Hamas incursion,” but that Israel has not shared any information about interviewing rape victims.

The Times also reported that captured Hamas fighters have corroborated the commission of sexual crimes. Also this:

The Israeli authorities have released little information about specific crimes and victims but in mid-November, police officials shared a video of an Israeli woman who said she had watched Hamas terrorists gang raping a young woman whom they captured during a music festival in the Negev desert. The witness, whom the police did not identify, said she had been hiding during the festival and had seen Hamas terrorists taking turns raping a young woman, mutilating her and then shooting her in the head.

Her testimony was consistent with other witness accounts from the music festival.

Yes, that makes what was already a horrific tragedy even worse. But is this really an issue about rape and others reactions to it?

It is if you’re a right-wing propaganda network looking for any excuse to attack the left or those not so eager to side with Netanyahu and his brutal campaign of revenge.

Let me state for the record that Turner is usually a decent, fair-minded reporter. So it suggests that she was pressured, either explicitly or implicitly, to weaponize such a tragedy. In any event, that’s exactly what she did during an interview with Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace:

TURNER: I want to ask you about this as well. Israel has now produced over 1,500 pieces of evidence that show Hamas raped, sexually assaulted women and girls on October 7th. A lot of women's groups, though, who professed to care deeply about protecting women have stayed largely silent. Take a listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY): Where is the solidarity for women in this country and in this world to stand up for our mothers, our sisters, and our daughters?



SHERYL SANDBERG, PHILANTHROPHIST: We call upon the entire U.N. to formally condemn Hamas for these rapes.



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: As a global community, we must respond to weaponized sexual violence wherever it happens with absolute condemnation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TURNER: Do you agree?

Why, of course Mace agreed. Never mind that she’s been sucking up to Donald Trump and reportedly wants to be his VP pick in 2024. A jury recently found he sexually assaulted, i.e. raped, E. Jean Carroll, just one of dozens of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. That’s not counting the fact that Trump boasted about grabbing women by the p***y. Nor his perverted lust for his daughter.

But Trump’s a Republican - so while Mace is sucking up to her favorite p***y grabber, she attacked Democrats for not speaking out against Hamas rapes. By the way, I am not equating the two wrongs. As awful as Trump’s misconduct, it did not go along with a massacre and kidnappings.

MACE: Absolutely. But where -- where are the women? Where are the women's groups who professed to be fighting for women around the world who've been dead silent on this issue?



And I look at my colleagues in the House, where are they? Representative Jayapal -- her excuses last week.



I mean, we know now -- we know now that Hamas in their battle plan was to go in and systematically rape, mutilate, and murder these Israeli women. And I'm -- I'm a survivor of rape, but the difference is that I survived. But many of these Israeli women didn't, and they were mutilated, and murdered while it was happening.



And I can't think of anything more shameful to see these women's groups, to see women on the left, women in the House, my colleagues on the left who refuse to say what this is, which is shameful. It's disgusting. It's barbaric.



And we ought to be condemning it from every corner of our country. Every woman should be condemning this. And I think it's shameful.

That’s right. What Hamas did is disgusting and barbaric so let’s find a way to suggest Democrats are just as bad!

By the way, the conservative Washington Examiner reported last week that Mace has been accused of maintaining a toxic workplace and she has reportedly lost six staffers since October.

Not that Turner mentioned any of that. She wanted more poutrage, not against Hamas, but the U.N., a long-time Fox target.





TURNER: And what about the U.N.? U.N. women who's been called out for not taking a stand?



MACE: Yeah.



TURNER: The secretary general himself, 55 days to acknowledge the Hamas sexual atrocities. And when he did so, it came in a tweet.



MACE: Yeah. And we're seeing all this evidence now, and so many of us, we've seen videos of women who were naked and nude, and now, we're hearing all these stories of the evidence of witnesses that were collecting the bodies of these Israeli women. And I can't think of anything more barbaric.



It just goes to show there are some people in this world who are still animals. And that's what Hamas is.

Mace might as well have called Democrats and the U.N animals. Because we all know that was the intended message.

But OK, while I do not support Israel's campaign of revenge since Oct. 7, I can fully and unequivocally denounce the Hamas rapes, as well as the rest of what the organization did that awful day. Think Mace will applaud me for it? Of course not.

You can watch Fox weaponize war crimes, along with Mace’s hypocrisy below, from the December 10, 2023 Fox News Sunday.