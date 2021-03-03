Jason Chaffetz obviously thought he had a routine Fox gotcha against the liberal media when he accused The New York Times of being “far behind” serious coverage of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal. Unfortunately for Chaffetz, cohost Gillian Turner corrected him right there, on the air.

In yet another liberal-free Outnumbered show, the panel engaged in Fox’s favorite subject, other than trying to pressure schools to reopen, Andrew Cuomo.

Chaffetz whined that the media has “been very tepid” in covering Cuomo. “Only the New York Post and a handful of others have covered this with the seriousness that it takes. The New York Times and other big media outlets have been far behind.”

Uh, no.

Gillian Turner corrected him on the spot: “The Times broke the most recent story about the victim, Charlotte Bennett, the second woman. They broke that story. We wouldn’t even be talking about it if it wasn’t for the New York Times reporting. Just pointing that out."

Chaffetz claimed The Times was “very slow to the mark.”

Anchor cohost Emily Compagno used the moment to promote her own network. “That coverage now seems to be exploding led by us of course.” Sure, so long as it's a Democrat being accused of sexual misconduct. When it's a Republican, like multiple recent allegations against Madison Cawthorn, e.g., not so much.

You can watch it below, from the March 1, 2021 Outnumbered. Chaffetz’s remarks begin at about 7:36.