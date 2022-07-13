While Fox News prime time tries to sweep under a rug the January 6th investigation into an armed insurrection and attempted coup, host Neil Cavuto and former DOJ official Tom Dupree called out the seriousness of what happened.

From Brian:

Cavuto and Dupree each threw cold water at Donald Trump for “ginning up this crowd to do what it did that day” on January 6, 2021.

Commenting after yesterday’s hearings, Dupree, a former deputy assistant attorney general under George W. Bush, said, “The committee succeeded today, Neil, in establishing links that we hadn’t previously know about between the White House and some of these militia groups.” He said the links showed “the White House was in communication with these groups before January 6th” and that the march to the Capitol was “part of or maybe the culmination of a strategy that had been planned days and weeks before January 6th.”

Cavuto at first defended Trump by noting that a tweet directly calling for a march on the Capitol was never sent. “Didn’t that hurt the committee’s argument?” he asked.

Dupree agreed that strong evidence would be in tweets Trump actually sent.

But Cavuto continued by saying, “This is the first of the hearings that I can recall, Tom, where there was serious consideration on the part of the former president to sort of acknowledge, alright this was not a steal, this election was not taken from him.”

Dupree continued, “Now, we hear that there’s a lot of crazy in the days before January 6th, with people giving the president just absolutely insane, in my opinion, legal advice." He also noted that Trump had several “decision points” where his cabinet officials and senior advisers told him it was time to acknowledge that the election was over and that Biden had won.

Cavuto noted that “at least three times as many people around [Trump] were saying that this was a mistake and risky, even foolish mission than those who said it was worth doing. And yet, he gave into that minority of aides who might have been gunning him on, or might have been thinking that that was what he wanted to hear. But that alone maybe gives you an idea of the inner workings of the White House.”

He went on to describe Trump as appearing “increasingly unstable.”

Dupree did not disagree. “The president obviously didn’t like the advice he was getting” from his supposedly trusted advisers, Dupree said. “He brought in people who are unconnected with the administration” and gave him “bad advice.”

“I’m not a lawyer but I can recognize crazy behavior, obsessive behavior, maybe unstable behavior but is it illegal, criminal behavior? Cavuto asked.

Dupree said the people giving Trump advice “were coming pretty darn close to that line, if not going over it.” He added that the people egging Trump on were lawyers and they “had to know” that the actions they were urging were “unconstitutional, it violated federal law.”

However, when Cavuto asked if criminal charges will be filed, Dupree said he’s “really skeptical.”

Cavuto also provided good coverage of Cassidy Hutchinson’s June 28th testimony to the committee (noting that, “at a minimum” it demonstrated that Trump was “clearly unhinged”), and this was good too, especially with so much pro-Trump coverage from the network.

From Ellen:

Not surprisingly, Fox's prime time hosts ignored the damning revelations about their seditious BFF.

Sean Hannity opened his show with 6+ minutes on “Biden blunders,” followed by more of the same with Geraldo Rivera and “I finally got my Fox contract after years of sucking up,” Joe Concha, to help maximize the damage of Jill Biden’s “breakfast tacos” remark with Hispanics.

Media Matters described Laura Ingraham’s efforts to cover up the new and damning information that had been revealed:

The Fox host presented the hearing as a “snoozefest” during which “we learned … basically nothing substantial that we didn't know 18 months ago.” She offered a series of snide comments about the committee’s members and witnesses while carefully hiding any of the hearing’s insights from her viewers.

Tucker Carlson opened with a segment smearing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “Sandy Cortez.” Every time F***y Tucky showcases his disrespect with what he thinks are clever nicknames, I use my own to remind people of who and what this America-hater and pet propagandist of the Kremlin and Lachlan Murdoch really is.

You can watch Cavuto's inconvenient truth about Trump below, from the July 12, 2022 Your World.