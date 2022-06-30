On Neil Cavuto’s Your World show, federal prosecutor Alex Little didn’t hold back about the criminal implications for Donald Trump in Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the January 6 committee this week.

About an hour after the explosive Hutchinson hearing wound up on Tuesday, Little visited Fox’s Your World show. His comments were quite a contrast with Sean Hannity’s.

Host Neil Cavuto’s opening question revealed the MAGA split in Fox world: “How much of this has criminal implications for the former president, if true?”

“I think a great deal of it does,” Little said. He mentioned Cassidy’s “hands on evidence” of “the president’s knowledge of weapons in the crowd and his statement essentially [saying], don’t worry let them through.”

“It suggests when there’s later violence, that he had some awareness of that, and was willing to sort of be OK with that risk,” Little continued. “The steps he took, allegedly, in The Beast also show a president who is very, very adamant about getting to the Capitol, even when his advisors advised him not to, when he was told it could increase the violence. That’s extremely problematic.”

Little also noted the West Wing discussions about “the president really not caring about the fact that there were chants to hang Mike Pence.” He called it “pretty damning stuff if you put that in front of a criminal jury in a criminal trial.”

The threatening text messages “about President Trump is going to be reading these transcripts, do the right thing - that’s pretty classic obstruction of justice,” Little added, “and I do think there’s a whole avenue of potential criminal charges there that haven’t really been discussed.”

Cavuto went for more: “A lot of people were seeking a lot of pardons, and the newest addition is Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, himself."

Little replied, “Did they know that what they were doing was illegal? Did they think it might be legitimate?” He said the pardon-begging “suggests they knew in their own mind what they were doing is improper. It’s going to be incredibly damning evidence if this ever gets to a trial.”

“You’re the president of the United States,” Little said, referring to Trump. “You owe an oath to everyone, including those police officers who are guarding the Capitol, including people on both sides who are representatives inside that Capitol building. And if you’re OK with there being a greater risk of harm because folks have guns and weapons and they’re marching towards the Capitol, that shows a real betrayal of your oath, and I think, again, it goes directly in line with charges like seditious conspiracy.”

“At a minimum, this is the leader of the free world, and he’s clearly unhinged,” Cavuto said. Cavuto is not only a host, by the way, but a senior vice president and the managing editor of business news for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

So this departure from Fox’s usual “analysis” of the hearings has some significance.

You can watch it below, from the June 28, 2022 Your World.