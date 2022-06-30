Despite the giant graphics blaring “MEANINGLESS” and “PURE THEATER,” Sean Hannity seemed rather panicked over Cassidy Hutchinson’s extremely damaging testimony to the January 6 committee yesterday as he tried to deflect to inflation, Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi and even Hillary Clinton.

In fact, Hannity seemed as panicked as his bedtime BFF Donald Trump, who had quite the social media meltdown over her testimony. And just like his beloved, Hannity couldn’t seem to stop lying and dissembling.

Hannity's own colleague, Bret Baier, anchor of Fox's flagship "Special Report," called Hutchinson's testimony "compelling" and "stunning" but Hannity blithely ignored that, with the evident approval of Fox higher ups.

Here are his tactics:

Deflect to inflation

HANNITY: Wow, what a day in the Washington sewer and swamp once again, while you the American people -- you know, the people that actually make this a great country are facing, you know, a deluge of serious problems, you know, like record inflation, record high gas prices, record numbers of illegal immigrants, record homicides, in so many of our towns and cities.

Deflect to Black Lives Matter

HANNITY: Instead of honest hearings on how to protect our institutions, our elected officials, to protect the people's house, the Capitol. Instead of ever allowing riots like those that occurred in the summer of 2020 from ever, ever happening again, we see nothing but blind, never-ending rage, what is a seemingly an obsessive-compulsive cult like rage against Donald Trump. It never ends.

Attack Cassidy Hutchinson with lies

HANNITY: Today, we heard more rumors, a ton of hearsay, and wow a lot of impeached testimony that we'll get to in a second. And this is why it's never -- hearsay is never admissible in a real court of law, including this wild claim from a former low-level White House staffer.

FACT CHECK: Hannity is echoing Trump’s standard, dishonest denial about people who become inconvenient to know, including Hutchinson. But Hutchinson was a key aide to Trump’s top aide, Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows. She had an office next to Meadows, putting her near the Oval Office, and was reportedly “always by his side” in meetings.

Hannity also attacked Hutchinson for wanting to work for Trump in Mar-a-Lago after January 6th. It’s certainly surprising that she wanted to, and I’ll bet she changed her mind at some point, but that really has nothing to do with the truthfulness or significance of her testimony.

Blowing up the significance of Trump yes-men’s denials about lunging at the Secret Service agent

Hannity played a clip of Hutchinson's now-disputed claim that Trump, in a rage over the Secret Service refusing to drive him to the Capitol after his rally, tried to grab the steering wheel from his driver and tried to choke the Secret Service agent who tried to stop him. The Secret Service acknowledges Trump was furious, however, and the two men who are now disputing Hutchinson’s testimony are known to be Trump toadies.

But that’s a sideshow. The far bigger revelation in Hutchinson’s testimony was her claim that Donald Trump wanted to get rid of the weapons detectors at his rally in order to beef up his crowd size and because he said they would not be used on him. Then he urged people he knew were armed to march to the Capitol.

Hannity dishonestly suggested the Jan. 6 protesters weren’t really armed

HANNITY: Today, the so-called witness also claimed President Trump wanted to get rid of the metal detectors at the January 6 rally and allow armed individuals to attend. Today, President Trump flat out denied this claim and pointed out a simple fact, zero guns were ever discharged by those that breached the Capitol or in D.C. that day.

Hannity’s “zero guns” comment is beyond disingenuous and false. It also echoes a Tucker Carlson lie that none of the protesters were armed with guns.

As NPR noted, the protesters arrived at the Capitol armed with stun guns, pepper spray, baseball bats and flagpoles wielded as clubs. NPR also noted that someone allegedly planted pipe bombs by the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties the night before the riot and remains at large.

Hannity surely knows that about 150 officers from the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and local agencies were injured on January 6 and hundreds of workers were traumatized by the mob, as The New York Times reported in January.

Hannity tried to blame Nancy Pelosi with more falsehoods

HANNITY: It's [Pelosi’s] domain. She's in charge of Capitol security.

…

Why have they [the Jan. 6 committee] not demanded the emails, the texts, the phone records of Pelosi, of [Washington D.C. mayor] Bowser, the sergeant of arms in the House, and the Senate, the Capitol police chief, and Chuck Schumer who got a letter on January 5th saying the intel is saying we might have violence?

They haven't brought any of these people in. Of course, this is not a real committee looking for real answers. It's a political theater conducted exclusively only by people who already voted to impeach Donald Trump. Every single person on this committee ever -- you can't make it up -- every one of them voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Speaking of political theater, Hannity’s that is, Nancy Pelosi is not responsible for Capitol security.

Hannity concluded his attempt at damage control by bringing up Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton

Like the conclusion of a July 4th fireworks display, Hannity wound up his attempt at damage control by tossing a barrage of attacks in the air.

You know Hannity had to be feeling desperate to start yammering about Hunter Biden.

HANNITY: And a newly uncovered audio reveals that your President Joe Biden knew all about his son's sketchy foreign business ventures, for example, in China. We now have a 2018 voicemail. You can hear Joe's voice. You know it's him.

But he also went after Rep. Liz Cheney. He said she is engaged in “one final hurrah at the bitter end of a sad and self-serving political career."

He complained that there isn’t a committee looking into the Black Lives Matter protests. And then:

HANNITY: Remember the media mob, Democrats accused Trump of Russia collusion. They lied for three long years. Turns out the only real Russia collusion was Hillary Rodham Clinton's dirty misinformation bought and paid for dirty Russian dossier.

You can watch Hannity sound like he’s on a drunken tirade below, from the June 28, 2022 Hannity show.