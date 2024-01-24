

With most of Fox News trying to shove Nikki Haley out of the Republican primary, host Neil Cavuto was an exception.

Not surprisingly, Cavuto discussed the matter with a Republican donor who called for Haley to drop out. Andy Sabin told Cavuto and the viewers, “It's time for Nikki Haley to walk away.” He said he would “be the first person to write her a check” if she runs for president in 2028 but that “There's absolutely no upside to her going to South Carolina, and there's a tremendous downside.”

Cavuto noted that there are still a lot of delegates left to win and that neither Bill Clinton nor Ronald Reagan would have been able to become president had the primary come down to the first two states.

Sabin said, "If you can't win your own state, there's no reason to go on."

"She hasn't lost it yet," Cavuto shot back. He said he understood that Sabin thinks Haley has almost no chance of winning but wondered if there is “any value at all to staying in the race.” He added, “It might be Donald Trump's to lose, but she could give him a run for his money and she could test his mettle."

“There’s no upside,” Sabin insisted, and called it “political suicide” for her to stay in the race when there’s “no viable path” to victory.

Soon it became apparent that Sabin would be very happy if something derails Trump’s candidacy and Haley is able to take his place. He said he could not understand why Trump attacked Haley after winning the New Hampshire primary. “I don’t understand his logic,” Sabin said about Trump’s post-victory threats against her and meltdown. “He sticks his foot in his mouth.”

Cavuto asked, “What's to stop Nikki Haley from trying to buck the consensus, challenge the system and keep in the fight?"

"She's going to lose her money train," Sabind said. "Why not save that money in the event - she's got 2028, but suppose something unknown happens to Trump over the next six or seven months. She has the money to step in again."

"So, stay in the race?" Cavuto asked.

No, Sabin replied. Haley should save her money for a “rainy day.”

It’s pretty clear Sabin hopes that rainy day comes. He said about supporting Trump, "I chose my dog over Biden. As long as he's the Republican nominee, I'm going to support him."

Fox News pundits have mostly been trashing Haley along with Trump. That’s despite the fact Haley was Fox’s “it” candidate just a few months ago. You can best believe that if something does happen to Trump and Haley steps back in, the Fox propaganda machine will be promoting her as if she were the fave all along.

You can watch Cavuto buck the current Fox trend below, from the January 24, 2024 Your World.