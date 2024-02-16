“Ultimate journalist” Martha MacCallum shrugged off Trump’s fraud, and agreed with her guest who said “the perverse result” of the $355 million penalty is “they’re gonna get the man they don’t want” as president.

You may recall Fox’s claim that Martha MacCallum embodies “the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism.” it couldn’t be proven more ludicrous than in her reaction to today’s bombshell ruling against Donald Trump, his two sons and his former CFO in the New York fraud case.

As MacCallum and her guests, Ari Fleischer and Shannon Bream, were still taking in the ruling, Fleischer opined that he has “a hard time” seeing any of the cases against Trump as “anything other than a continuation of the resistance that began when Donald Trump was elected president.” He added that they are all being brought in “the bluest of blue counties” because if they were brought in a purple county, let alone a red county, they probably have no chance of success, whether it was a jury or a judge rendering a verdict.”

FACT CHECK: The criminal cases against Trump are being brought where he committed the alleged crimes. The Trump organization is based in New York, the stolen classified documents were stashed at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s attempted election interference occurred in Washington, D.C. and Georgia’s secretary of state, whom Trump pressured to “find” enough votes to overturn the election results, is based in Atlanta, the state capital, where Fani Willis is the district attorney.

MacCallum did not point that out. She did, coincidentally, make the same argument Trump’s attorneys will probably make on appeal. “When you evaluate your own properties for the purpose of insurance or the purpose of getting a loan from a bank, it comes basically with language that says this is our assessment, then the banks step in, they do their assessment on how much the property is valued, and in none of those cases involving the Trump Organization did any of these parties bring any litigation against the Trump Organization for any false representation.”

Fleischer agreed with MacCallum and claimed the case is “one of the reasons that norms have broken down in this country. Because when the Democrats go to these kinds of resorts to get somebody they don't like, we all lose faith in the system.”

Then he suggested we should just ignore all of Trump’s wrongdoings in order to keep him from getting back in the White House, to MacCallum’s apparent delight:

FLEISCHER: And the perverse result of it is they're gonna get the man they don't want [MacCallum chuckled with appreciation]. As a result of all these prosecutions, Donald Trump leapfrogged and the Republican nomination, if they had really wanted to get rid of Trump, they wouldn’t have prosecuted him. And then Ron DeSantis, actually may have had a chance back in January of 2023. But these indictments led to the rallying of the base because it made people question justice, which has been a four year pattern when Donald Trump was president. So, it's the most foolish thing that Democrats could do unless they want Donald Trump to return to power.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. Right. I mean, you know, ignoring some of this might have produced a different outcome.

Then she went on to whine that Trump is being treated worse than O.J. Simpson.

You can watch the all pro-Trump “analysis” of Judge Engoron’s ruling below, from the February 16, 2024 The Story with Martha MacCallum.