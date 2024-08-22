After FNC contributor Steve Cortes tried to get a Venezuelan into the DNC, his propagandist colleagues used the stunt to attack the Democrats over immigration.

You have to feel sorry for MAGA world. As their favorite p***y grabber seems to be self-destructing and the Democrats are joyful, enthused and surging in the polls, along comes the DNC with A-list celebs and significantly higher ratings than the RNC.

So what’s MAGA world’s propaganda network to do? Something nasty, of course. The only joy and pleasure those weirdos seem to have is when they are being unkind to others.

On Fox News Night, anchor Trace Gallagher first tried to paint the DNC as a chaos-filled event. First, contributor Paul Mauro said there’s “a whole swath of very far-left groups” protesting outside the DNC, “some of which are quite virulent and even violent.” Then he more or less destroyed that talking point by noting that the police have managed to keep everything calm.

Anchor Trace Gallagher turned to Gianno Caldwell for a chat about how the DNC is unfairly taking up so many police officers that crime is running rampant, or so the Foxies would have you believe, elsewhere in Chicago. “Once these folks leave, what’s going to happen to the folks outside of that bubble?” Caldwell “asked.” “This is a city that’s in despair.” Then he complained that nobody at the DNC was talking about “the crime issue.”

Well, Foxies, maybe that’s because the crime rate is down. The Pew Research Center reported in April that “U.S. violent and property crime rates have plunged since 1990s, regardless of data source.” Funny how “news” anchor Gallagher forgot to mention that. Of course, that’s cold comfort to Caldwell, whose brother was murdered in 2022, but facts are facts and a news show has an obligation to put them in perspective.

Unless you’re Fox “News,” that is.

Gallagher moved on to show Cortes’ video stunt. He introduced a friendly “Edward from Venezuela” to guards outside the convention, noting that Edward wanted to attend the proceedings inside. Of course, Edward was not allowed in.

“You mean, he needs credentials and permission to come in?” Cortes “asked” pointedly. He likened the convention entrance to “a border wall.” You can best believe that if "Edward" had managed to get in, Fox would have used the video as proof that Dems are soft on security.

“You could walk into the country, Paul Mauro, you cannot walk into the convention,” Gallagher sneered with a spiteful smile.

“The irony is unmissable,” Mauro said. He claimed that the fencing around the convention center is exactly the kind that Donald Trump proposed for the border wall.

And why didn’t Trump build that wall he said Mexico was going to pay for? Gallagher didn’t have anything to say about that, either.

The conversation moved on to more explicitly anti-immigrant rhetoric. Caldwell said immigrants are taking up resources “when we should be thinking of Americans first.” Caldwell has founded an anti-crime institute but he is apparently just fine with a convicted felon, fraudster and sexual predator, facing still more felony charges, as president.

And just to “prove” that they are totally not racist, Gallagher closed by saying, “I feel for those Black children who are going to schools very soon and they’re gonna be attended with these migrant children who do not speak the language, they’re going to get half the education and they do not, they do not deserve half an education, especially in these times.”

You can watch the concern trolling below, from the August 22, 2024 Fox News @ Night.